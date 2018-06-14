English
Kaala Box Office Collection Report: Registers a Strong Opening In Malaysia!

    The opinion surrounding Kaala is largely positive with the actor in Rajinikanth flourishing throughout the movie. The second association of Rajinikanth & Pa Ranjith has received better reviews than their previous venture Kabali. Kaala had hit the theatres on June 07, 2018 and the film has been doing a good businessat the theatres, across the globe.

    Kaala did make a big release in the overseas centres as well, where the film is doing a fine business. Rajinikanth is one of the very few Indian stars, who enjoys a dedicated fan base even in places outside India. Especially in Malaysia and Japan, Rajinikanth movies have a large number of takers. Kaala, much like the previous releases of Rajinikanth, has struck the right chords in this aspect as well. Read Kaala box office collection report to know more..

    In Malaysia

    Kaala did make a big release on Malaysia and the film has struck the right chords in terms of collections. According to a report by India Today, Kaala has fetched approximately 7.61 Crores so far from Malaysia alone.

    Second Only To Jurassic World

    Hollywood movie Jurassic World: The Fallen Kingdom had hit the theatres across the globe on the same week as that of Kaala. According to the report, Kaala couldn't beat this Hollywood movie, in terms of opening weekend collections in Malaysia and has been placed at the second spot.

    Kabali's Collections

    Rajinikanth's previous film Kabali, which had hit the theatres a couple of years ago did enjoy a phenomenal opening in Malaysia and Singapore. Interestingly, the film had its story set against the backdrop of Malaysia. If reports are to be believed, Kabali is still the highest grossing Tamil movie in Malaysia and it has to be seen whether Kaala can break that record or not.

    Kaala At The Worldwide Box Office

    Reports had already surfaced that Kaala crossed the coveted 100-Crore mark at the worldwide box office. According to the reports, Kaala has performed well in the US as well. Similarly, the film is doing a fine business in Tamil Nadu. The upcoming weekend is crucial for Kaala and the movie is expected to put up a supreme show.

    Read more about: kaala rajinikanth
    Story first published: Thursday, June 14, 2018, 17:22 [IST]
