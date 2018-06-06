 »   »   »  Kaala Box Office Prediction: Will Rajinikanth's Film Live Up To Expectations?

Budget And Screen Count

Kaala has reportedly been made on a budget of Rs 140 Crore and is arguably the biggest film of Ranjith's career. According to a report carried by News X, it is likely to release in over 2000 theatres across the country. While Kaala is unlikely to face any difficulties in getting screens in most places, it has hit a roadblock in Karnataka.

Several pro-Kannada groups have asked a ban on the film because of Rajini's 'anti-Karnataka' comments on the Cauvery dispute. While the High Court has asked the Karnataka government to provide security to theatres screening the film, the film's BO performance might be affected by the controversy.

Is There Enough Buzz Around Kaala?

Being a Superstar film, Kaala has managed to become the talk of the town for a variety of reasons. However, many in the industry feel that it has not been able to create as much buzz as Kabali. Rajini's recent comments about the anti-Sterlite protests haven't gone down well with a section of society and that might have had an adverse impact on the film. Moreover, some fans feel that Kaala has a Kabali hangover and lacks the 'X factor'.

Will Kaala Fare Better That Kabali?

Kabali was shot against a budget of Rs 100 Crore and collected close to Rs 48 Crore at the domestic BO on its opening day. Kaala has been shot on a higher budget. As such, it will have to perform even better on day 1 in order to be considered a good opener. Given the situation in Karnataka, Kaala needs to do exceptionally well in Tamil Nadu in order to make up for any potential losses. And, this too is easier said than done.

To Conclude...

In light of Rajinikanth's political ambitions, the focus has shifted from his films to his political ideology. And, this has taken a toll on the buzz around Kaala. The advanced booking is not as good as expected and it remains to be seen if it picks up in the next few hours. To make matters worse, the situation in Karnataka is still volatile and this is likely to affect its box office collections. As such, Kaala might find it a bit difficult to recreate the Kabali magic.