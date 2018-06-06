 »   »   »  Kaala Box Office Prediction: Will Rajinikanth's Film Live Up To Expectations?

Related Articles
The legendary Rajinikanth is the undisputed 'Thalaiva' of Tamil cinema and enjoys an enviable fan-following as he is a self-made star. At present, our Superstar is gearing up for the release of the eagerly-awaited Kaala which hits the screens tomorrow(June 7, 2018) and is the biggest release of the year. Directed by noted film-maker Pa Ranjith, it is a gangster-drama and features Rajini in the role of a don. Produced by actor-producer Dhanush, the film has political undertones and will revolve around how some communities regard their land to be an important part of their identity.
While speaking about Kaala, Dhanush had said that it is a film 'for the people and about the people' and indicated that it would more than just a mere commercial entertainer.
"The problems spoken about in this film are not just about Dharavi but about all those people who are being oppressed and neglected all over the world. And who else is better than Rajinikanth to represent common man's problems on (the) screen," he had added.
Kaala also features Bollywood actors Huma Qureshi and Nana Patekar in key roles. The White star plays Rajini's ex-lover while the veteran essays the role of a ruthless politician. Being a Thalaiva film, it has created a buzz amongst the movie buffs. However, there are a few challenges as well. Today, let us take a look at what might be in store for Kaala at the box office.
Budget And Screen Count
Kaala has reportedly been made on a budget of Rs 140 Crore and is arguably the biggest film of Ranjith's career. According to a report carried by News X, it is likely to release in over 2000 theatres across the country. While Kaala is unlikely to face any difficulties in getting screens in most places, it has hit a roadblock in Karnataka.
Several pro-Kannada groups have asked a ban on the film because of Rajini's 'anti-Karnataka' comments on the Cauvery dispute. While the High Court has asked the Karnataka government to provide security to theatres screening the film, the film's BO performance might be affected by the controversy.
Is There Enough Buzz Around Kaala?
Being a Superstar film, Kaala has managed to become the talk of the town for a variety of reasons. However, many in the industry feel that it has not been able to create as much buzz as Kabali. Rajini's recent comments about the anti-Sterlite protests haven't gone down well with a section of society and that might have had an adverse impact on the film. Moreover, some fans feel that Kaala has a Kabali hangover and lacks the 'X factor'.
Will Kaala Fare Better That Kabali?
Kabali was shot against a budget of Rs 100 Crore and collected close to Rs 48 Crore at the domestic BO on its opening day. Kaala has been shot on a higher budget. As such, it will have to perform even better on day 1 in order to be considered a good opener. Given the situation in Karnataka, Kaala needs to do exceptionally well in Tamil Nadu in order to make up for any potential losses. And, this too is easier said than done.
To Conclude...
In light of Rajinikanth's political ambitions, the focus has shifted from his films to his political ideology. And, this has taken a toll on the buzz around Kaala. The advanced booking is not as good as expected and it remains to be seen if it picks up in the next few hours. To make matters worse, the situation in Karnataka is still volatile and this is likely to affect its box office collections. As such, Kaala might find it a bit difficult to recreate the Kabali magic.
