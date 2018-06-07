 »   »   »  Kaala Box Office Report: Rajinikanth's Film Starts On A Good Note In The US

Rajinikanth is arguably the biggest and most popular name in Tamil cinema today. Fondly referred to as 'Thalaiva', the veteran is considered to be a demi-god and the epitome of humility. Now, there is some good news for his die-hard fans. His eagerly-awaited Kaala has finally hit the screens today(June 7, 2018) and given the 'Thalaiva Army' a reason to rejoice.

The film is a crime-drama and features the Superstar in the role of a gangster who fights for the rights of his people. Directed by maverick film-maker Pa Ranjith, Kaala has strong political undertones and highlights how some communities consider their land to be an important part of their identity. The film has been produced by actor Dhanush and marks his first collaboration with his father-in-law.

A few days ago, the 3 star had said that Kaala will be a film 'for the people and about the people'.

"The problems spoken about in this film are not just about Dharavi but about all those people who are being oppressed and neglected all over the world. And who else is better than Rajinikanth to represent common man's problems on (the) screen," he had added.

Ranjith-Rajini's Kabali had fared well at the box office and received reasonably favourable reviews. As such, fans have high expectations from Kaala which is a far more ambitious film than the 2016 hit. While, it remains to be seen whether it works at the domestic BO, initial trends suggest that Kaala fever has gripped the US. Here is a look at how the film has fared in the US market.

Day 1 Collections According to noted trade analyst Ramesh Bala, the film has opened to a good response in the US. By 11:30 EST, it had managed to collect nearly USD 450K through premieres much to the delight of fans. The buzz is that its final collections from premieres will be quite impressive and might set a new benchmark for Thalaiva films. A Good Start The 2016 release Kabali had collected close to USD 1.45M from the US premieres and set a record. Given the initial trends and Thalaiva's star power, Kaala is unlikely to face any difficulties in crossing Kabali's figures. A Positive WOM Most critics are of the opinion that Kaala is a better film than Kabali and features a solid climax. They have also stated that it has mass elements as well as a strong message. As such, the WOM is quite positive and this might help the film over the weekend. The Road Ahead Kaala is the biggest release of the year and is the only major Tamil film to hit the screens in the US this week. As such, it is likely to get a free run at the BO. If the favourable WOM translates into footfalls over the weekend, Kaala might emerge as a big winner in the international market.