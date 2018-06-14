 »   »   »  Kaala Box Office Update: The Rajinikanth Starrer Becomes Third Highest Grossing Tamil Film In The US

Rajinikanth is the biggest and most revered name in Kollywood today. A seasoned performer, 'Thalaiva' enjoys a strong fan following thanks to his grand on-screen image and humble nature. In fact, it would not be wrong to say that this self-made star's fans consider him to be a demi-god.

At present, Rajini is in the limelight because of his latest release Kaala. The film is a gangster-drama and features the Superstar in the role of a don who fights for the rights of his people. Produced by actor Dhanush, it has been directed by Pa Ranjith and has strong political undertones.

Kaala hit the screens on June 7, 2018, and took the US box office by storm. It collected more than USD 450K on the first day itself. The impressive start lays the groundwork for an impressive first week. And, it seems that Kaala has lived up to the initial expectations. The film has fared well at the US box office much to the delight of the 'Thalaiva Army'.

With Thalaiva magic in full swing, here is a detailed look at the box office performance of Kaala.

6-day Collections After taking a strong start, Kaala remained the top pick of the movie buffs on weekdays and managed to collect USD 1.71 Million in six days. Kaala Joins An Elite Club Kaala's impressive performance has helped it become the third highest grossing Tamil film in the US market after Kabali and Enthiran. Kabali's Tamil and Telugu versions combined had grossed USD 4.1 Million while the Tamil version of Shankar's sci-fi thriller had collected nearly USD 1.5 Million at the US box office. Positive WOM Seems To Have Done The Trick For Kaala Kaala received good reviews from all quarters courtesy its massy yet relevant plot. As such, the WOM was quite favourable. And, this seems to have helped Kaala rake in the moolah on the weekdays as well. The Road Ahead Kaala's first week collections are likely to be around USD 2 Million. It will most probably remain the top pick of Kollywood fans over this weekend as well. However, the big Eid release Race 3 might eat into its collections and eventually prove to be a cause of concern for the makers.