English
 »   »   »  Kaala Box Office Update: The Rajinikanth Starrer Becomes Third Highest Grossing Tamil Film In The US

Kaala Box Office Update: The Rajinikanth Starrer Becomes Third Highest Grossing Tamil Film In The US

Written By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Rajinikanth is the biggest and most revered name in Kollywood today. A seasoned performer, 'Thalaiva' enjoys a strong fan following thanks to his grand on-screen image and humble nature. In fact, it would not be wrong to say that this self-made star's fans consider him to be a demi-god.

    At present, Rajini is in the limelight because of his latest release Kaala. The film is a gangster-drama and features the Superstar in the role of a don who fights for the rights of his people. Produced by actor Dhanush, it has been directed by Pa Ranjith and has strong political undertones.

    Kaala hit the screens on June 7, 2018, and took the US box office by storm. It collected more than USD 450K on the first day itself. The impressive start lays the groundwork for an impressive first week. And, it seems that Kaala has lived up to the initial expectations.  The film has fared well at the US box office much to the delight of the 'Thalaiva Army'.

    With Thalaiva magic in full swing, here is a detailed look at the box office performance of Kaala.

    6-day Collections

    After taking a strong start, Kaala remained the top pick of the movie buffs on weekdays and managed to collect USD 1.71 Million in six days.

    Kaala Joins An Elite Club

    Kaala's impressive performance has helped it become the third highest grossing Tamil film in the US market after Kabali and Enthiran. Kabali's Tamil and Telugu versions combined had grossed USD 4.1 Million while the Tamil version of Shankar's sci-fi thriller had collected nearly USD 1.5 Million at the US box office.

    Positive WOM Seems To Have Done The Trick For Kaala

    Kaala received good reviews from all quarters courtesy its massy yet relevant plot. As such, the WOM was quite favourable. And, this seems to have helped Kaala rake in the moolah on the weekdays as well.

    The Road Ahead

    Kaala's first week collections are likely to be around USD 2 Million. It will most probably remain the top pick of Kollywood fans over this weekend as well. However, the big Eid release Race 3 might eat into its collections and eventually prove to be a cause of concern for the makers.

    Read more about: kaala rajinikanth
    Story first published: Thursday, June 14, 2018, 11:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 14, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue