Kaala: Celebrities Shower Praises On This Rajinikanth Starrer!

    The expectations on Kaala was sky-high and Rajinikanth-Pa Ranjith team didn't let the audiences down as Kaala has opened to good reports. The reviews have been largely favourable for the Rajinikanth starrer and with such a firm foundation, Kaala is expected to make its place more and more rigid at the box office.

    Kaala has fetched a lot of praises for its making style, the entertainment factor and above all, a terrific performance from Rajinikanth. Even the celebrities were in high anticipation regarding the release of the movie and many of them have already watched the movie. Meanwhile, some of the celebrities took to their social media pages to shower praises on Kaala. Keep scrolling down to know more about the celebrity reviews on Kaala.

    Venkat Prabhu

    Venkat Prabhu, the much loved film-maker of Tamil cinema, took to his Twitter page to share his excitement upon watching Kaala. The director, who loved the film, has tagged Kaala as director Pa. Ranjith's best work till date.

    Indhuja

    Young actress Indhuja, who seemingly watched the film on the very first day of its release, had some great words for the movie, especially for the amazing screen presence and performance of Rajinikanth.

    Janani Iyer

    Janani Iyer, who was previously seen in the film Vidhi Madhi Ulta, had sent out a short note about Kaala. The actress, while she was watching the movie yesterday, did send out a post regarding the interval block of the film.

    Gayathri Raghuram

    Gayathri Raghuram also shared her opinion regarding Kaala. The actress has tagged Kaala as a very nice movie and appreciated the works of Rajinikanth, Pa Ranjith, all the other actors and the entire team of the movie.

    Shanthanu Bhagyaraj

    Actor Shanthanu Bhagyaraj too, has shared his opinion on Kaala through his Twitter page. According to him, the film is a perfect depiction of the present day world. He also had some great words about the looks of Rajinikanth in the movie.

    Story first published: Friday, June 8, 2018, 16:05 [IST]
