 »   »   »  Kaala: Celebrities Shower Praises On This Rajinikanth Starrer!

Whatta film! Loved it! @beemji proud of u da! What maturity! What making! What details! What grandeur! What performances! Whatta balance! According to me it’s ur best so far! #thalaivaaaa love u! Techinacally brilliant! My pick @nanapatakarr #eashwarirao and @thondankani #kaala

Venkat Prabhu

Venkat Prabhu, the much loved film-maker of Tamil cinema, took to his Twitter page to share his excitement upon watching Kaala. The director, who loved the film, has tagged Kaala as director Pa. Ranjith's best work till date.



KAALA fdfs !! watched 💃🏻

Ho I really wonder how a man be this much stylish in each and every frame..I kept blushing all over the movie..seriously there is no replacement for @rajinikanth sir 😍wata screen presence and performance..guys don’t miss thalaivar’s dharisanam🕴🏾

Indhuja

Young actress Indhuja, who seemingly watched the film on the very first day of its release, had some great words for the movie, especially for the amazing screen presence and performance of Rajinikanth.



Janani Iyer

Janani Iyer, who was previously seen in the film Vidhi Madhi Ulta, had sent out a short note about Kaala. The actress, while she was watching the movie yesterday, did send out a post regarding the interval block of the film.



Watched #kaala very nice movie superstar Sema mass and style @rajinikanth Sir and @beemji background score 👍 @Music_Santhosh @thondankani all actors in the film did a great job. @wunderbarfilms @dhanushkraja best movie of the year. Awesome team and production. Congratulations

Gayathri Raghuram

Gayathri Raghuram also shared her opinion regarding Kaala. The actress has tagged Kaala as a very nice movie and appreciated the works of Rajinikanth, Pa Ranjith, all the other actors and the entire team of the movie.



When the country’s One n Only Superstars’ movie releases ....

🖤 #Kaala 🖤

Make Way for the King @rajinikanth #Thalaivar #Superstar @wunderbarfilms Best wishes to a hard hitting filmmaker @beemji passionate producer @dhanushkraja & the whole team for a BB 🖤🌟 pic.twitter.com/UZT9RBxWtt

Shanthanu Bhagyaraj

Actor Shanthanu Bhagyaraj too, has shared his opinion on Kaala through his Twitter page. According to him, the film is a perfect depiction of the present day world. He also had some great words about the looks of Rajinikanth in the movie.


