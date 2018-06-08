 »   »   »  Kaala Day 1 Collections: Rajinikanth's Film Beats Mersal At The Chennai Box Office

Tamil star Rajinikanth's Kaala, which hit the screens yesterday(June 7, 2018), is arguably the biggest release of year. Directed by maverick film-maker Pa Ranjith, it is a gangster-drama and features the Superstar in the role of a brave don who fights for the rights of his people. Produced by actor-producer Dhanush, Kaala has strong political undertones and revolves around how some communities consider their land to be an important part of their very identity.

A few days ago, Dhanush had said that Kaala is not a mere commercial entertainer but a 'film for the people and about the people'.

"The problems spoken about in this film are not just about Dharavi but about all those people who are being oppressed and neglected all over the world. And who else is better than Rajinikanth to represent common man's problems on (the) screen," he had added.

Besides Rajini, Kaala also features Huma Qureshi and Nana Patekar in the lead. The White star essays the role of Thalaiva's ex-lover while the veteran actor plays a powerful politician. The supporting cast features names such as Eshwari Rao and Anjali Patil.

So, did Rajini's unparalleled star power help Kaala get off to a flying start at the Chennai box office? Let us find out.

Day 1 Collections According to the latest trade reports, Kaala has collected nearly Rs 1.76 Crore at the Chennai box office on its opening day itself and given the 'Thalaiva Army' a reason to rejoice. A New Record Kaala has set a new record as far as box office collections are concerned. It has beaten Vijay-Kajal Aggarwal's Diwali release Mersal, which had collected Rs 1.52 Crore on its opening day, and become the undisputed king of the Chennai Box Office. Interestingly, Kabali had collected Rs 1.12 Crore on its opening day which was a record at that point. A Positive WOM Most critics are of the opinion that Kaala is a much better film than the 2016 hit Kabali as it has a strong message as well as several mass scenes. As such, the WOM is quite positive. And needless to say, this will benefit over the weekend. The Road Ahead Kaala is the only major Tamil films to hit the screens this week. As such, it is likely to have a smooth run at the Chennai box office over the weekend. It has managed to set a record despite releasing during the month of Ramzan and this is truly commendable. Given Rajinikanth's immense following, one can expect Kaala mania to reign supreme over the weekend. Kabali had collected nearly Rs 3.82 Crore in its opening weekend and it seems that Kaala's collections will be even better.