 »   »   »  Kaala Day 2 Collections: Rajinikanth Mania Reigns Supreme At The Chennai Box Office

Tamil star Rajinikanth's Kaala is arguably, the biggest release of the year. Directed by maverick film-maker Pa Ranjith, this gangster-drama features 'Thalaiva' in the role of a daring don and revolves around how some communities consider their land to be an important part of their identity.

A few days ago, its producer Dhanush had said that Kaala is 'a film for the people and about the people' and indicated that this is not merely a commercial-entertainer.

"The problems spoken about in this film are not just about Dharavi but about all those people who are being oppressed and neglected all over the world. And who else is better than Rajinikanth to represent common man's problems on (the) screen," he had added.

Besides Rajini, Kaala also features Huma Qureshi and Nana Patekar in the lead. The White star essays the role of Thalaiva's ex-lover while the Bollywood veteran plays a ruthless politician. The films supporting cast includes names such as Eshwari Rao, Pankaj Tripathi and noted actress Anjali Patil.

Kaala hit the screens on Thursday(June 7, 2018) and managed to open to a good response at the Chennai box office. It collected nearly Rs 1.76 Crore and became the undisputed king of the Chennai box office. Needless to say, the remarkable opening set the tone for a solid weekend and gave the 'Thalaiva Army' a reason to rejoice.

So, was Kaala able to work its magic on day 2 as well? Let us find out.

Day 2 Collections According to trade analyst LM Kaushik, Kaala managed to collect Rs 1.44 Crore on day 2 much to the delight of countless movie buffs. The film's gross collections stand at Rs 3.2 Crore. Positive WOM The consensus is that Kaala is a better film than Kabali as it features mass elements as well as a relatable plot. As such, the WOM is quite positive. And, needless to say, this is likely to help Kaala over the weekend. Heading In the Right Direction Rajinikanth's last release Kabali had managed to collect Rs 3.82 Crore over the first weekend. Kaala's spectacular performance on Day 2 indicates that it has clicked with the audience in a big way. Being the only major Tamil release of the week, Kaala his likely to fare exceptionally well over the weekend. As such, its collections will be much better than those of Kabali To Conclude... Kaala has managed to set the box office on fire despite releasing during the month of Ramazan and this proves that Rajinikanth is still the most bankable name in Tamil cinema. It will have a free run in Chennai over the weekend and is likely to remain the top choice of Kollywood fans next week as well. All in all, Rajini mania has truly taken the Chennai BO by storm.