 »   »   »  Kaala Day 4 Collections: Rajinikanth's Film Has An Awesome Weekend At The Chennai BO

The legendary Rajinikanth has been the biggest name in Tamil cinema for well over two decades. And, it seems that the frenzy surrounding K-town's undisputed 'Thalaiva' is unlikely to die down anytime soon. In an exciting development, the matinee idol's latest film Kaala has set the Chennai box office on fire and helped our Superstar reinvent himself.

Kaala, which is a Pa Ranith directorial, hit the screens on June 7, 2018, and got off to an enviable start at the box office. The gangster-drama grossed Rs 1.76 Crore on the opening day itself. In doing so, it dethroned Vijay starrer Mersal to become the king of the Chennai box office. Over the next two days, Kaala remained the top choice of the movie buffs and continued to rake in the moolah.

On Friday(June 8,2017), Kaala collected Rs 1.44 Crore and gave the 'Thalaiva Army' a reason to rejoice. The good start and Rajini's stardom helped the film collect a Rs 1.7 Crore on June 9 and take its total to Rs 4.9 Crore. Needless to say, the strong collections set the tone for Sunday and indicated that Kaala mania had gripped Chennai.

So, did Kaala deliver the goods on day 4 as well? Let's find out.

Day 4 Collections Kaala collected nearly Rs 1.7 Crore on day 4 and remained the undisputed king of the BO. Its impressive performance on Sunday took its total collections to Rs 6.64 Crore. Screen Count And Occupancy According to a leading website, Kaala is being screened at 19 theatres across Chennai and the average occupancy was around the 90 percent mark, over the weekend. A Positive WOM The general feeling is that Kaala is a better film than Kabali and has a far more relatable plot. A vast section of the audience also feels that Kaala does justice to Rajini's on-screen image as it features several mass scenes. As such, the WOM was favourable and this helped it do good brisk business over the weekend. Kaala Fares Better Than Kabali Kabali had collected nearly Rs 3.82 Crore over the first weekend and become the toast of Kollywood. Kaala has managed to cruise past the figure and set a new benchmark. Its political undertones and the fact that it is set in Mumbai seem to have worked wonders for the film. The Big Takeaway Prior to its release, Kaala was embroiled in an ugly controversy because of Thalaiva's comment on the 'anti-Sterlite' protests. And, this had diluted the buzz around the film. g. However, its BO figures prove that Rajini is the first choice of the movie buffs in Chennai and nothing can change that. Enough said!