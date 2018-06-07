English
Kaala Leaked Online On The Very First Day Of Its Release?

    Kaala storm has taken over all the necessary attention with the Rajinikanth starrer making a big release in the theatres today (June 07, 2018). Audiences are flocking into the theatres to watch their favourite star's movie on the very first day of its release. The early morning shows of Kaala had witnessed a huge rush, with fans celebrating the big occasion. The film is expected to shatter many box office records much like the other blockbuster ventures of Rajinikanth. Interestingly, the film had released in other parts of the globe on June 06, 2018 and reviews had started to pour in from yesterday night itself.

    But, certain reports that had surfaced this morning, have come as a shocker to the Tamil movie audiences across the globe. Keep scrolling down to know more about the same.

    Kaala Leaked Online?

    According to the reports that have been doing the rounds, Kaala has been leaked online on the very first day of its release. According to a report by The Indian Express, Tamil Rockers have leaked the pirated version of the movie. If reports are to be believed, the pirated version was leaked early this morning.

    Other Reports Regarding Piracy

    Meanwhile, on June 06, 2018, one of the audiences watching the film from Singapore had went LIVE on social media and thus streaming some of the portions from the movie. Reportedly, an action was taken immediately and the person was arrested.

    Audience's Reaction..

    Well, all the fans of the Superstar and the genuine movie lovers have been shocked by the reports. The audiences took to Twitter to express their rage and disappointment over the same.

    Reports For The Movie

    Meanwhile, the initial reports for the Rajinikanth starrer Kaala have been largely positive, with praises pouring in for Rajinikanth and Pa Ranjith. Things have been perfectly set for the movie for a long run in the theatres.

