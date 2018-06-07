 »   »   »  Kaala Leaked Online On The Very First Day Of Its Release?

Kaala Leaked Online?

According to the reports that have been doing the rounds, Kaala has been leaked online on the very first day of its release. According to a report by The Indian Express, Tamil Rockers have leaked the pirated version of the movie. If reports are to be believed, the pirated version was leaked early this morning.



Other Reports Regarding Piracy

Meanwhile, on June 06, 2018, one of the audiences watching the film from Singapore had went LIVE on social media and thus streaming some of the portions from the movie. Reportedly, an action was taken immediately and the person was arrested.



Audience's Reaction..

Well, all the fans of the Superstar and the genuine movie lovers have been shocked by the reports. The audiences took to Twitter to express their rage and disappointment over the same.



Reports For The Movie

Meanwhile, the initial reports for the Rajinikanth starrer Kaala have been largely positive, with praises pouring in for Rajinikanth and Pa Ranjith. Things have been perfectly set for the movie for a long run in the theatres.

