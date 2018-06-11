 »   »   »  Kaala Box Office Collection: Races To The 100-Crore Club!

Related Articles
Kaala, the Rajinikanth starrer, directed by Pa. Ranjith has continued to remain the talking point. The film has made the necessary impact, with the critics and the audiences praising the film. Kaala, which graced the big screens on June 07, 2018, was expected to set the box office on fire and rightly, it has done the same.
Interestingly, Kaala was released on a Thursday and the film is sure to have made the best use of the long weekend that it got. Meanwhile, Kaala has achieved something really big and has seemingly crossed a major milestone. Read Kaala box office collection report to know more about the same...
Joins The 100-Crore Club
The big news is that the Rajinikanth starrer Kaala has entered the coveted 100-Crore club. According to the latest tweet sent out by trade analyst Ramesh Bala, the film has made a 100-Crore gross collection at the worldwide box office.
Within 3 Days Of Its Run...
It has been mentioned that Kaala has fetched 100 Crores from the 3 days of its run (Including the Telugu and Hindi versions). It indeed is a big achievement, as not many South Indian movies of the recent past have managed to fetch such spectacular figures.
Moving Ahead Strongly
Initial reports had suggested that the opening of the movies wasn't at par with the collections of the Rajinikanth movies of the past. But, the movie is moving ahead strongly, and the Friday and Saturday turned out to be highly profitable for the Rajinikanth starrer.
Kaala Is At The Top
According to another tweet sent out by Ramesh Bala, Kaala is the film which has ruled the Indian box office in the past weekend. Well, the Rajinikanth starrer has found a lot of takers, with youngsters and family audiences pouring into the theatres.
Overseas Collections
Rajinikanth movies have a lot of takers in the overseas circuits as well. The film had released on June 06, 2018 on many of the foreign countries and certain reports suggest that the film has been doing a fine business in overseas centres as well.
