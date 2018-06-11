 »   »   »  Kaala Box Office Collection: Races To The 100-Crore Club!

Joins The 100-Crore Club

The big news is that the Rajinikanth starrer Kaala has entered the coveted 100-Crore club. According to the latest tweet sent out by trade analyst Ramesh Bala, the film has made a 100-Crore gross collection at the worldwide box office.



Within 3 Days Of Its Run...

It has been mentioned that Kaala has fetched 100 Crores from the 3 days of its run (Including the Telugu and Hindi versions). It indeed is a big achievement, as not many South Indian movies of the recent past have managed to fetch such spectacular figures.



Moving Ahead Strongly

Initial reports had suggested that the opening of the movies wasn't at par with the collections of the Rajinikanth movies of the past. But, the movie is moving ahead strongly, and the Friday and Saturday turned out to be highly profitable for the Rajinikanth starrer.



Kaala Is At The Top

According to another tweet sent out by Ramesh Bala, Kaala is the film which has ruled the Indian box office in the past weekend. Well, the Rajinikanth starrer has found a lot of takers, with youngsters and family audiences pouring into the theatres.



Overseas Collections

Rajinikanth movies have a lot of takers in the overseas circuits as well. The film had released on June 06, 2018 on many of the foreign countries and certain reports suggest that the film has been doing a fine business in overseas centres as well.

