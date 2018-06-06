 »   »   »  Kaala Movie Sets - A Spectacle To Watch Out For!

Kaala! A word that keeps every Indian movie fan on edge with a dazzling release being awaited in no time. All the mounting expectations are hinged on one person and it's none other than Superstar Rajinikanth. Nevertheless what makes a movie even more engaging is the visual quality it offers. Kaala is one such movie that has numerous forecasts even before its release and hence the makers took the execution level pretty seriously. It is highly evident from the trailers that the tireless efforts by thousands of workers is undoubtedly a feat of art.

The outspread Dharavi set was erected in Chennai with thousands of workers deployed to generate an emulation of the second largest slum in Asia. Art director Ramalingam in the latest report said, "Movie sets are usually a temporary model of the original and the moment you enter it, you will sense the replication".

But for Kaala, the makers strived to ensure that the set looks real to the people who enter, in terms of structure and the milieu. He added that they have revived the structure of Dharavi as close to the original as possible. What makes this even more special is that the entire set was recreated in total instead of making structures in stages.

To establish the authenticity, high-quality materials were said to be used to construct the sets. The art director had done a lot of research and used thick cement sheets for erecting the walls and all the structures were clad in iron frames. This is what made the set to stand long despite the climate and working conditions. Ramalingam also mentioned that Kumbharwada - the pottery production centre, Dharavi market and a mosque are some of his notable recreations for the movie.

In a recent press meet, FEFSI Chief RK Selvamani proudly mentioned that Rajinikanth's Kaala had provided employment to nearly 10,000 workers for six months in an aim of bringing out the replica of Dharavi slum in Chennai. The Mumbai rains were said to be the primary reason behind shifting the entire shoot to Chennai.

The well-known Dharavi is an encapsulation of different culture and backgrounds. Art director Ramalingam had kept visiting the place for real during the time of shooting to gather more details of the land, housing and the people in Dharavi. This helped him in gaining in-depth knowledge about the place and implemented everything in the movie.

A video has been released recently on YouTube depicting the hard work of the technicians and artists to make this movie happen. They have also shared their experiences and struggles in erecting the Dharavi set.

Every frame that we see in the trailer has remarkable art forms and reminds us of the Theru Koothu, a Tamil art form that is slowly being forgotten these days. We can get to watch the marvellous visualizations in some hours from now and the accolades go to each and every worker that stood on the task day in and day out during the making.