Kaala Music Composer Santosh Narayanan Comments On The Limited Buzz Around Rajinikanth's Film

    Tamil star Rajinikanth's Kaala has finally hit the screens today(June 7, 2018) much to the delight of his die-hard fans. While the film has managed to create quite a buzz amongst hardcore 'Thalaiva' fans, many feel that there isn't enough hype around the Pa Ranjith directorial. To make matters worse, its advanced bookings were not too impressive.

    During a chat with fans, Kaala's music director Santosh Narayanan addressed the issue and that the team wanted the buzz to be as organic as possible. He added that Rajini has countless fans and the audience will make sure that Kaala works at the box office.

    Kaala

    "We have worked hard to keep the buzz as organic and real as possible as we are extremely confident with the movie. I am sure that audience will take care of the rest. Great cinema will always prevail," added the young music director.

    Santosh went on to add that Kaala background score is better than that of Kabali.

    "I liked #kaala score several notches above Kabali, but it is my humble personal opinion," he said.

    Well, we hope that Santosh's prediction proves to be correct and Kaala overcomes the odds. In case you did not know, Kaala is a crime-drama and features the Superstar in the role of a don who challenges those in power and fights for the rights of his people. The film has political undertones and deals with the rise of the oppressed.

    Kaala also features Huma Qureshi and seasoned actor Nana Patekar in the lead. The Bollywood diva plays Rajini's ex-lover while the Bommalattam actor essays the role of a powerful politician. The supporting cast features names such as Eshwari Rao and Pankaj Tripathi.

    Prior to its release, Kaala hit a roadblock when its distributor 'voluntarily' decided against releasing the film in Karnataka keeping in mind the sentiments of the people. This decision came days after some fringe groups called for a ban on Kaala because of Rajini's comments on the Cauvery dispute. Following this, the Karnataka High Court directed the State government to provide security to the theatres screening Kaala.

    Story first published: Thursday, June 7, 2018, 10:55 [IST]
