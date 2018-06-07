 »   »   »  Kaala Opens On A Poor Note At The Domestic Box Office, Vishal Defends Rajinikanth's Film

Tamil star Rajinikanth's eagerly-awaited Kaala has finally hit the screens today(June 7, 2018) much to the delight of his loyal fans. However, according to the latest reports, it has not been able to set the domestic box office on fire. In fact, Kaala might turn out to be the lowest opener of the Superstar's illustrious career.

Several trade experts are of the opinion that Kaala has under-performed because it has released at the wrong time. To make matters worse, the actor's last three films did not perform as well as expected. And, this has gone against Kaala.

While the general feeling is that things are not heading in the right direction, actor and TFPC President Vishal is of the opinion that 'Thalaiva' magic will help Kaala recover from the slow start. Speaking on the issue, he said that Rajini's 'fan club' is now stronger than ever and will ensure that Kaala becomes a success.

"Rajini Sir's fan club is stronger than ever. And I am a member. They will ensure a smooth run for Kaala. Let's not forget, this is the Ramzan week and a sizable chunk of the audience likes to refrain from watching films during this period even if it is Rajini Sir's film. I intend to see Kaala the soonest possible," added the actor.

The Irumbu Thirai actor went on to add that Rajinikanth's comments on the Cauvery dispute might have taken a toll on its BO performance.

Read The Review Here

"Kaala has been unnecessarily embroiled in the Cauvery controversy. How much this has affected the film's opening, I don't know. What I do know is that at the end of the day Rajini sir is Rajini sir," added Vishal.

This is a wait and watch situation and it will be worth watching if Kaala is able to recover in the days to come.

(With inputs from IANS)