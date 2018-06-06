 »   »   »  Kaala Preview: 5 Reasons That Make This Rajinikanth Starrer A Must-watch

Tamil star Rajinikanth is one of the most revered names in Kollywood and enjoys a strong fan following thanks to his stunning on-screen image. In fact, some movie buffs consider him to be a demi-god and make it a point to watch his films on the first day itself. At present, 'Thalaiva' is gearing up for the release of the eagerly-awaited Kaala, which hits the screens tomorrow(June 7,2018) and is the biggest release of the year. A gangster-drama, it features Rajini in the role of a don/gangster who fights for the rights of his people. Its powerful trailer suggests that the film will have political undertones and highlight the rise of the oppressed.

A Pa Ranjith directorial, Kaala has been produced by noted actor-producer Dhanush and marks his first collaboration with Rajini. Recently, while talking about the film the Maari star said that it is a film 'for the people and about the people'.

"Kaala is people's film. It is for the people and about the people. Kaala is a bold and very well researched film. Director Ranjith has captured the unique lifestyle of Dharavi. The problems spoken about in this film are not just about Dharavi but about all those people who are being oppressed and neglected all over the world. And who else is better than Rajinikanth to represent common man's problems on screen," he added.

With Kaala mania in full swing, here is a look at five reasons that make the film an absolute must-watch.

Rajinikanth's 'Desi' Avatar Unlike Kabali, Kaala features the Superstar in a rustic avatar and portrays him as a proud son of the soil. Everything about his get-up, right from the mundu to the footwear, has a mass feel to it and adds a new dimension to the character. Rajini's on-screen swag is hard to miss! The Pa Ranjith Factor Pa Ranjith and Rajini's Kabali wasn't a mere commercial entertainer by any stretch of the imagination. It had political/social undertones and touched upon the plight of Tamil Malaysians. Moreover, unlike most Thalaiva films, it featured realistic action sequences and refrained from portraying the star as a demi-god. Just like Kabali, Kaala too has political undertones and isn't a masala film. The trailer also suggests that its action scenes will be intense but realistic. Huma Qureshi In A Feisty Avatar Talented Bollywood star Huma Qureshi is playing the female lead in Kaala and it is the first Tamil film of her career. The trailer suggests that she plays the role of a feisty lady who falls in love with the 'King of Dharavi'. Her chemistry with Rajini is likely to be intense yet sweet and might prove to be a highlight of the film. Nana Patekar In A Negative Role Bollywood actor Nana Patekar plays the role of a ruthless politician in Kaala and will have a few intense scenes with Rajini. The trailer suggests that the veteran has managed to do justice to the character. His cold body language is the USP of his performance and might leave fans stunned. His showdown with Rajinikanth is likely to be nothing short of epic. The Dhanush Connect We may not realise it but Dhanush is one of the most successful producers in the Tamil film industry. He has previously produced gems like Kaaka Muttai and Naanum Rowdy Dhaan and impressed the movie buffs. Kaala is arguably the biggest film to be made under his banner and one can expect it to be even better than his previous films. So, will you be watching Kaala FDFS? Comments, please!