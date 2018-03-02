 »   »   » Kaala Teaser Is Out: Superstar Fans Are Sure To Have A Gala Time!

Kaala Teaser

The first official teaser of Kaala did hit the online circuits at 12 AM on March 02, 2018. The highly anticipated teaser was released through the social media pages of Dhanush, who is the producer of Kaala. The teaser went viral on social media at the word go.



Teaser Review

The 1 min 17 seconds long teaser of Kaala is a power-packed one and it gives a perfect look into Superstar's next big venture. Teaser has loads of moments to cheer for the Thalaivar fans. The background song sung by Arunraja Kamaraja further adds to the excitement. Teaser also indicates that the film will definitely be high on performances with Rajinikanth and Nana Patekar coming face-to-face.



A Big Hit

Well, Kaala teaser came in much before the expected time as it was earlier announced that it would be released by 10 AM this morning. But that hasn't affected the popularity or the reach of the teaser as it has already fetched above 1.7 Million views on YouTube and is trending at the top position.



More About Kaala...

Apart from Rajinikanth, Kaala also features Nana Patekar, Samuthirakani, Huma Qureshi etc., in important roles. Reportedly, the story of the film is set against the backdrop of Mumbai. Santhosh Narayanan will handle the music department of the movie.

