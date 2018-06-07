 »   »   »  Kaala Twitter Review: Catch The Recent Updates Here!

Kaala, the much awaited film of Rajinikanth is all set to take over the screens across the globe. The film is the next venture of both Rajinikanth and Pa. Ranjith, after Kabali, which was their previous film together. Like every Rajinikanth film, the expectations are bang on Kaala as well.

Meanwhile, Kaala will hit the theatres across Indian on June 07, 2018 and at the same time, the Rajinikanth starrer has begun its run in the theatres in regions like UAE/GCC, Singapore etc. Rajinikanth is a much popular figure across the globe and his fan base is beyond the boubdaries and regions. The grand reception that his films receive is a testimony of that fact and Kaala is no exception.



The initial reports for Kaala has been good so far and the Twitter is filled with reviews of Kaala. Keep scrolling down to read Kaala audience review..



#KaalaOne of the best Intro of Rajinikanth till date 👌👌

MindBlowing #Kaala#KaalaTheRageOfRajinikanth @rajinikanth @beemji

— udhaya (@xlsheet) June 6, 2018 About The Introduction Scene.. Positive opinions have been doing the rounds regarding the introduction scene of Rajinikanth in Kaala. Going by the above tweet, Kaala features one of the best introduction sequences among Rajinikanth films.

#Kaala Madras Ranjith is back. The flow of movie is so natural and intense. The visual is stunning especially the pre-interval rain fight on flyover. Interval ends with Nikkal Nikkal song :)

— Guru K (@GKanniappa) June 6, 2018 Interval Reports.. The reports for the first half of the film have been positive so far. According to the above Tweet, Ranjith is back in full form and praises are there for the rain fight scene as well.

#Kaala Don’t go in expecting a mass movie and you could be pleasantly surprised

— Anish Prasad (@Anish_Prasad) June 6, 2018 A Pleasant Surprise? The expectations on Kaala are definitely sky high. Now, according to the above tweet one shouldn't expect a mass movie from Kaala, if so they would get a pleasant surprise.

#Kaala Brilliant. A complete #Rajinikanth movie in Director #PaRanjith’s unique crafting. The screen presence of #Superstar is awesome! 👍 pic.twitter.com/LEMZN1AUSi

— S Sharavanan (@SALEMSHARAVANAN) June 6, 2018 Positive Reviews.. Well, the initial reports for Kaala are definitely positive. Now, here is another tweet regarding Kaala, which suggests that the movie is a brilliant one with an amazing screen presence of Rajinikanth.

#Kaala again a non Rajnikanth film! It's ranjith film with Superstar's great screen presence!! Well scripted and awesome to see! BGM @Music_Santhosh pichitinga thalaiva! @beemji Merati vitutinga..!! Expecting more such films!

— tsamrish (@amrish_95) June 6, 2018 A Ranjith Film.. Praises have been pouring in for director Pa. Ranjith. The above review suggests that Kaala is more of a Ranjith movie, which has stunning screen presence of Rajinikanth.

