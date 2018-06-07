English
 »   »   »  Kaala Twitter Review: Catch The Recent Updates Here!

Kaala Twitter Review: Catch The Recent Updates Here!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Kaala, the much awaited film of Rajinikanth is all set to take over the screens across the globe. The film is the next venture of both Rajinikanth and Pa. Ranjith, after Kabali, which was their previous film together. Like every Rajinikanth film, the expectations are bang on Kaala as well.

    Kaala Audience Review: Catch The Recent Updates Here!

    Meanwhile, Kaala will hit the theatres across Indian on June 07, 2018 and at the same time, the Rajinikanth starrer has begun its run in the theatres in regions like UAE/GCC, Singapore etc. Rajinikanth is a much popular figure across the globe and his fan base is beyond the boubdaries and regions. The grand reception that his films receive is a testimony of that fact and Kaala is no exception.

    The initial reports for Kaala has been good so far and the Twitter is filled with reviews of Kaala. Keep scrolling down to read Kaala audience review..

    About The Introduction Scene..

    Positive opinions have been doing the rounds regarding the introduction scene of Rajinikanth in Kaala. Going by the above tweet, Kaala features one of the best introduction sequences among Rajinikanth films.

    Interval Reports..

    The reports for the first half of the film have been positive so far. According to the above Tweet, Ranjith is back in full form and praises are there for the rain fight scene as well.

    A Pleasant Surprise?

    The expectations on Kaala are definitely sky high. Now, according to the above tweet one shouldn't expect a mass movie from Kaala, if so they would get a pleasant surprise.

    Positive Reviews..

    Well, the initial reports for Kaala are definitely positive. Now, here is another tweet regarding Kaala, which suggests that the movie is a brilliant one with an amazing screen presence of Rajinikanth.

    A Ranjith Film..

    Praises have been pouring in for director Pa. Ranjith. The above review suggests that Kaala is more of a Ranjith movie, which has stunning screen presence of Rajinikanth.

    Read more about: kaala rajinikanth
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue