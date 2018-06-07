 »   »   »  Kaala Twitter Review: Opens To Positive Reports

About The Introduction Scene..

Positive opinions have been doing the rounds regarding the introduction scene of Rajinikanth in Kaala. Going by the above tweet, Kaala features one of the best introduction sequences among Rajinikanth films.



#Kaala Madras Ranjith is back. The flow of movie is so natural and intense. The visual is stunning especially the pre-interval rain fight on flyover. Interval ends with Nikkal Nikkal song :)

— Guru K (@GKanniappa) June 6, 2018

Interval Reports..

The reports for the first half of the film have been positive so far. According to the above Tweet, Ranjith is back in full form and praises are there for the rain fight scene as well.



#Kaala Don’t go in expecting a mass movie and you could be pleasantly surprised

— Anish Prasad (@Anish_Prasad) June 6, 2018

A Pleasant Surprise?

The expectations on Kaala are definitely sky high. Now, according to the above tweet one shouldn't expect a mass movie from Kaala, if so they would get a pleasant surprise.



Positive Reviews..

Well, the initial reports for Kaala are definitely positive. Now, here is another tweet regarding Kaala, which suggests that the movie is a brilliant one with an amazing screen presence of Rajinikanth.



#Kaala again a non Rajnikanth film! It's ranjith film with Superstar's great screen presence!! Well scripted and awesome to see! BGM @Music_Santhosh pichitinga thalaiva! @beemji Merati vitutinga..!! Expecting more such films!

— tsamrish (@amrish_95) June 6, 2018

A Ranjith Film..

Praises have been pouring in for director Pa. Ranjith. The above review suggests that Kaala is more of a Ranjith movie, which has stunning screen presence of Rajinikanth.



This is What I exactly expected From

SuperStar and @beemji na 🤩🤩

What a great show 🤙🏻👋🏻@Music_Santhosh Terrific 🔊#நிலம்எங்கள்உரிமை 💪🏻💪🏻 #Kaala

— Krishna Kumar (@Krishna1080p) June 7, 2018

Meeting The Expectations..

It seems like Kaala has met the huge expectations bestowed on it. The above review from Twitter suggests the same.



A dream come true! 😘

Watching #Thalaivar first day early morning for d first time in chennai ! And #Kaala Sait has nailed it ! far better than Kabali! I wish this movie had d same level of promotion like d previous one, 🤦🏻‍♂️ #Dhanush wasted it but a brilliant one!😎#Kaala

— dinesh babu (@rdineshhh) June 7, 2018

Better Than Kabali..

The comparisons between Kaala and Kabali are obvious and the initial reports are in favour of the former. The above review suggests that Kaala stands much taller than Kabali.



#kaala1st half rajini film (entertainment to core)

2nd half ranjith film (hard hitting battle)

Overall perfect treat #Rajinikanth #KAALA

— MegaStar Salman Khan (@itsSalmanism) June 7, 2018

The Perfect Balance..

Reports suggest that Kaala is a perfect film from Rajinikanth-Pa Ranjith team. According to the above review, the first half of the film more in the lines of Rajinikanth movies whereas the second half follows Pa Ranjith's style.

