 »   »   »  Kaala Vs Jurassic World 2: Will It Be A Win-win Situation At The Box Office?

We witness some all out battles at the Indian box office occasionally. But when it comes down to financial success, the chances of both films grossing well are relatively low. It is not an obtrusive hiccup when two or more movies with some hypes of their own, clash on the same date at box office. However, when the stakes are high, the outcome will be of great significance.

Superstar Rajinikanth starrer Kaala, which is directed by Madras and Kabali fame Pa Ranjith and produced by Dhanush's Wunderbar Films was initially scheduled to hit the screens on April 27, 2018 but moved to June 7, 2018 owing to the Kollywood strike that went on in the months of March and April.

It is now set to clash with the Hollywood magnum opus Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which is also slated for June 7 release. Both these films were dubbed in the regional languages and hence there will be undoubtedly a fierce clash anticipated at the box office.

On the other hand, the Hollywood flick is running on the bequest of Spielberg's Jurassic Park (1993), which created a platform for the dubbing of English movies in Indian regional languages. Its latest sequel, Jurassic World (2015) created ripples at the Indian film market and made a commemorating collection. So no wonder these two will make a big impact in the days to come.

One point of concern is that the Superstar's previous releases Lingaa and Kabali did not strike the chord as expected. So the Superstar stands in real need of giving a commercial success that will re-define his market in the Indian film industry. As uncertainty clouds over his political entry, his fandom is in dire need of a sound hit that will elate the position of their idol both politically and commercially.

Rajinikanth's canny and superficial comments on political happenings have triggered memes and trolls of late on internet. So the litmus test will be answered only by the way Kaala performs at the box office.

Meanwhile, the Tamil film industry has been affected to a wide extent because of GST implementation and latest film industry strike. The number of movie goers in Tamil Nadu has plummeted due to increased ticket rates and other miscellaneous theatre expenses. No absolute sale method prevails as the theatres turned down the distributors' minimum guarantee basis and landed on the token advance payment, thereby the producer stands at bearing the risk of the film's outcome.

Another point of concern that plays in Kaala's favour is that the openings it has got. Kaala is expected to be screened in thousands of theatres which will not be the case of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom as it will certainly get limited openings in the country.

The initial reviews matter as well and play a crucial role in the further reach of the film. The story of Kaala is set to take place in Dharavi and Bollywood star Nana Patekar will be striking as the main villain. This garners the mass from North India to the movie who holds Rajini and Nana in high esteem.

Finally, after seeing clashes within the same industry, it is going to be a great treat for fans visually and if both the films gross well ultimately, it is a win-win situation for the fans as well as the production houses.