 »   »   »  Kaala VS Race 3 Box Office Collections: Which Movie Won The Initial Battle?

Kaala VS Race 3

Race 3 had hit the theatres on June 15, 2018, 8 days after the release of the Rajinikanth starrer Kaala. The Salman Khan starrer had hit the theatres in a good number of screens across Chennai. At the same time, Kaala maintained the same momentum as it entered the second week of its run in Chennai.

At The Box Office..

According to a tweet sent out bypopular columnist Sreedhar Pillai, Kaala ruled the Chennai box office in the past weekend and remained at the top spot. At the same time, the Salman Khan starrer Race 3 debuted at the second spot at the Chennai box office.

Kaala In Chennai

Meanwhile, Kaala has been doing an exceptional business in the Chennai city. According to the reports, the movie has crossed the 10-Crore mark at the Chennai box office as it went on to become the third film of Rajinikanth to cross the coveted mark.

At The Worldwide Box Office

Kaala had crossed the 100-Crore mark at the worldwide box office in the initial days its self. At the same time, the Salman Khan starrer went past the 100-Crore mark within the first 3 days of its run and is leading at the worldwide box office.