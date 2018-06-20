 »   »   »  Kaala VS Race 3 Box Office Collections: Which Movie Won The Initial Battle?

Related Articles
- Kaala Box Office Collections: The Film Crosses Another Milestone!
- Kaala Box Office Collection Report: Registers a Strong Opening In Malaysia!
- Kaala Box Office Update: The Rajinikanth Starrer Becomes Third Highest Grossing Tamil Film In The US
- Kaala Box Office Collection: What Was The Day 1 Collections Of The Movie In Kerala?
- Actress Easwari Rao Initially Thought She Would Play Rajinikanth's Mother In Kaala
- Kaala Actress Easwari Rao Has Acted In A Malayalam Film As Well!
- Kaala Worldwide Box Office Update: Rajinikanth's Film Fails To Live Up To Expectations
- Kaala Day 4 Collections: Rajinikanth's Film Has An Awesome Weekend At The Chennai BO
- Kaala Box Office: A Steady First Weekend For The Rajinikanth Starrer!
- Mahindra Procures Kaala Fame Thar To Exhibit In Their Museum
- Kaala Box Office Collection: Races To The 100-Crore Club!
- Kaala Day 3 Collections: The Rajinikanth Starrer Continues To Rule The Chennai Box Office
Kaala, the Rajinikanth starrer was one of the much-awaited films of this month. The movie had graced the big screens on June 07, 2018 and had set the box office on fire upon its release. At the same time, yet another big movie also marked its way to the theatres a week later in Tamil Nadu on June 15, 2018. Yes, we are talking about the Salman Khan starrer Race 3, which hit the theatres during the Eid season.
Meanwhile, Kaala had registered a record opening in Chennai and with Race 3, Salman Khan too was expected to join the box office race. Salman Khan's previous film Tiger Zinda Hai had enjoyed a good run at the Chennai box office. But, who won the Kaala VS Race 3 box office battle in the initial round? Keep scrolling down to know more...
Kaala VS Race 3
Race 3 had hit the theatres on June 15, 2018, 8 days after the release of the Rajinikanth starrer Kaala. The Salman Khan starrer had hit the theatres in a good number of screens across Chennai. At the same time, Kaala maintained the same momentum as it entered the second week of its run in Chennai.
At The Box Office..
According to a tweet sent out bypopular columnist Sreedhar Pillai, Kaala ruled the Chennai box office in the past weekend and remained at the top spot. At the same time, the Salman Khan starrer Race 3 debuted at the second spot at the Chennai box office.
Kaala In Chennai
Meanwhile, Kaala has been doing an exceptional business in the Chennai city. According to the reports, the movie has crossed the 10-Crore mark at the Chennai box office as it went on to become the third film of Rajinikanth to cross the coveted mark.
At The Worldwide Box Office
Kaala had crossed the 100-Crore mark at the worldwide box office in the initial days its self. At the same time, the Salman Khan starrer went past the 100-Crore mark within the first 3 days of its run and is leading at the worldwide box office.
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.