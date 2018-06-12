 »   »   »  Kaala Worldwide Box Office Update: Rajinikanth's Film Fails To Live Up To Expectations

The iconic Rajinikanth is arguably the biggest and most iconic name in Kollywood today. Fondly referred to as 'Thalaiva', the seasoned performer enjoys a strong fan following - thanks to his grand on-screen image, simple nature and range as an actor. The star is also regarded as a source of inspiration for fans as he is a self-made man in the purest sense.

At present, the Superstar is in the limelight because of his Kaala. The film is a crime-drama and features him in the role of a daring don who fights for the rights of his people. The film has been directed by maverick film-maker Pa Ranjith and revolves around how some communities regard their land to be an important part of the identity. It has been produced by Dhanush and also has Huma Qureshi in the lead.

Kaala hit the screens on June 7, 2018 much to the delight of the 'Thalaiva Army' and this created a buzz amongst the movie buffs. While the film seems to have clicked with hardcore fans of the star, it seems to have under-performed at the worldwide box office and not created the kind of buzz one expected. Here's a look at the box office performance of Rajinikanth's film.

5-Day Gross In five days, Kaala has grossed Rs 122.5 Cr worldwide and under-performed in a big way. Its collections are not even close to those of Kabali which at grossed Rs 225 Crore at the box office. A Rocky Ride At The Domestic Box Office According to reports, Kaala has collected nearly Rs 73 Crore from the South Indian states with a large chunk of the earnings coming from Tamil Nadu. In the Superstar's home territory, its 5-day gross stands at Rs 47.5 Crore which is quite an impressive figure. However, Kaala has not done too well in the Telugu states and even Kerala. Similarly, it has failed in the other parts of India and collected a measly Rs 5 Crore. The performance has in particular been extremely disappointing in the Hindi-speaking states. All in all, Kaala has grossed close to Rs 78 Crore at the domestic box office. Kaala Rules The International Box Office Kaala has fared exceptionally well at the Australian box office and managed to collect Rs 2.1 Crore. Similarly, it has raked in Rs 13 Crore at the US box office. All in, its international collections stand at Rs 44 Crore. The Road Ahead The general feeling is that Kaala is a better film than Kabali and does justice to Rajini's 'mass hero' image. As such, the WOM is favourable. This might help it remain steady in its strongholds and prove to be a profitable film. However, Kaala might face problems at the worldwide box office in week 2 because of new releases Race 3 and Naa Nuvve. All in all, the next couple of days are crucial for Kaala and are likely to decide its fate.