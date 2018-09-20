 »   »   »  Kaatrin Mozhi Teaser: Jyothika Is Back With a Lively Entertainer!

Earlier this year, the much-loved Jyothika became the talk of the town when Naachiyaar opened to a good response at the box office and received rave reviews from all quarters. In the Bala directorial, she essayed the role of a foul-mouthed cop and left the fans asking for more. Also featuring GV Prakash Kumar in the lead, it clicked with the audiences thanks to its gripping presentation. Now, she is back to entertain her fans once again.

In an exciting development, the teaser of her next film Kaatrin Mozhi has been released and it is pretty good.

In it, she can be seen in a lively and quirky avatar that she carries off quite well. Her quirky expressions gel quite well with the upbeat feel of the teaser and up its recall value in a big way. Judging by the teaser, Kaatrin Mozhi is going to be quite a fun-filled entertainer.

In case you did not know, Kaatrin Mozhi is touted to be a comedy-drama and it has been directed by Radha Mohan. Besides Jo, it also features Vidharth and Lakshmi Manchu in the lead. The film is a remake of the film Tumhari Sulu. The Bollywood version featured Vidya Balan in the lead and received rave reviews upon its release. Let's hope that Kaatrin Mozhi lives up to the standards set by the original version. The film is slated to hit the screens on October 18, 2018.