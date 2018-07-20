 »   »   »  Kadaikutty Singam Box Office Collections Week 1: Karthi Set To Get His Second Consecutive Hit!

Related Articles
The charming Karthi is one of the most popular and talented stars in the Tamil film industry today. During his successful career, the actor has won the love of the movie buffs thanks to his charismatic personality, good looks, humble nature and sincere performances. Over the years, Karthi has delivered memorable performances in several films and this has helped him find firm footing in the industry. Now, here is some awesome news for his fans. In an exciting development. His latest release Kadaikutty Singam has set the box office on fire and is set to become a big success.
A Terrific First Week!
According to the latest reports, Kadaikutty Singam had a terrific first week and managed to collect more than Rs 20 Crore at the Tamil Nadu box office. Most trade experts feel that this is likely to go a long way in establishing Karthi as a bona fide 'A-lister'.
It's A Hit With The Family Audience!
The general feeling is that Kadaikutty Singam is an engaging film that features some relatable performances and a solid screenplay. As such, the WOM is extremely positive. The film has clicked in a big way with the family audience and this helped it emerge as the top choice of the fans in its opening week!
Week 2 Is Expected To Be Even Better
Most trade experts feel that as there were no big releases today(July 20, 2018), Kadaikutty Singam is going to have an equally good second week at the Tamil Nadu box office. In fact, some trade analysts have even indicated that the second week might turn out be better than the first one.
Will Karthi Take Up More Challengeing Roles Post Kadaikutty Singam?
It's no secret that Karthi has been experimenting with his on-screen image in the recent years. The success of Kadaikutty Singam is likely to encourage him to take more realistic characters and push his limits. As expected, this might go a long way in helping him evolve as an actor. Enough said!