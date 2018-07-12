 »   »   »  Kadaikutty Singam Box Office Prediction: Will Karthi's Film Be Affected By Tamizh Padam 2?

Budget And Screen Count

The buzz is that Kadaikutty Singam has been shot against a modest budget and might be the most expensive film of Pandiraj's career. It is the only 'big' Tamil film to hit the screens this week and this means it will get a wide release in Tamil Nadu.

Will Kadaikutty Singam Fare Better Than Theeran Adhigaram Ondru?

Karthi's last release Theeran Adhigaram Ondru had opened on a decent note at the Tamil Nadu box office and managed to collect Rs 10 Crore over the first weekend. The crime-drama also received rave reviews from all quarters and this established Karthi as a force to be reckoned with. It will be worth watching if Kadaikutty Singam is able to outperform Theeran Adhigaram Ondru.

Will Tamizh Padam 2 spoil Kadaikutty Singam's party?

The low-budget Tamizh Padam 2 hit the screens today(July 12, 2018) and it seems to have clicked with the audience. The film makes fun of blockbusters such as Vivegam and Baahubali to name a few. And, as expected, this has helped it create a buzz amongst the audience. As such, it might prove to be a problem for Kadaikutty Singam.

The Telugu States Hold The Key!

Karthi has become a popular name in the Telugu states thanks to the success attained by Oopiri and Khakee(Telugu dubbed version of Theeran). In fact, Khakee had collected Rs 3 Crore from the Telugu states of Day 1 and proved to be a big winner. As such, Kadaikutty Singam (Chinna Babu In Telugu) too is likely to open on a good note in the AP/Telangana market. The new releases Vijeta and RX 100 haven't been able to impress the critics and this might help Kadaikutty Singam emerge as the top choice of the moviegoers over the weekend.

To Conclude...

Kadaikutty Singam has been produced by Suriya and this has helped it generate more buzz than Theeran Adhigaram Ondru. Being a rural-drama it is likely to do relatively well in the smaller cities. As such, if Tamizh Padam 2 does not get in the way, Kadaikutty Singam is likely to open on a solid note. Its first weekend collections might be in the range of Rs 11-12 Crore. Similarly, the Telugu version might gross nearly Rs 4 Crore on the opening day.