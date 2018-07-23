 »   »   »  Kadaikutty Singam Chennai Box Office Collections 10 Days: Karthi's Film Is Unstoppable!

The 10-day Gross Is Impressive!

According to a noted trade analyst, Kadaikutty Singam has collected nearly Rs 3.54 Crore at the Chennai box office in 10 days. The film is currently on pole position at the Chennai box office and has managed to outperform the new Bollywood release Dhadak.

Tamizh Padam 2 Fails To Spoil Karthi's Party

The 'spoof fest' Tamizh Padam 2 had hit the screens on July 12, 2018, and opened to a good response at the Chennai box office. The Shiva starrer also managed to create a buzz amongst the fans thanks to its funny presentation. As such, many in the industry had felt that it the had the potential to affect Kadaikutty Singam's performance. However, contrary to these expectations, both these films have done equally well at the Chennai box office.

The WOM Is Positive

The consensus is that Kadaikutty Singam is a reasonably well made film which features solid performances and a gripping plot. As such, the WOM is still pretty favourable. And, needless to say, this is likely to help it in the coming days.

The Way Ahead...

Kadaikutty Singam is likely to face a free run at the box office this week as there were no major releases on Friday(July 20,2018). As such, its week 2 gross is bound to be quite solid. The film might, however, slow down once Junga and Mohini hit the screens on July 27, 2018.