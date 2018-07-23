 »   »   »  Kadaikutty Singam Chennai Box Office Collections 10 Days: Karthi's Film Is Unstoppable!

Related Articles
- Kadaikutty Singam Box Office Collections Week 1: Karthi Set To Get His Second Consecutive Hit!
- Kadaikutty Singam Chennai Box Office Collections Day 5: Karthi's Film Continues To Rule!
- Kadaikutty Singam Chennai Box Office Report: Karthi’s Film Opens On A Good Note!
- Tamizh Padam 2 Chennai Box Office Collections Day 1: Shiva's 'Spoof Fest' Opens On A Good Note
- Kadaikutty Singam: Karthi Shines In This Rural Action Flick
- Kadaikutty Singam Twitter Review: Has Karthi’s Film Managed to Impress the Fans?
- Kadaikutty Singam Box Office Prediction: Will Karthi's Film Be Affected By Tamizh Padam 2?
- Kadaikutty Singam Review: Karthi's Audacity Is Impressive!
- Karthi Lashes Out At Sri Reddy, Says She Should Have Gone To The Cops With Proof
- Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 July 13 Preview: Karthi Pays A Visit, Kadaikutty Singam Mania Runs Wild
- Suriya & Karthi Impress Fans With Their Flamboyant Telugu
- Theeran Adhigaram Ondru Movie Review: Chapter 1 Is Mind-blowing!
The charming Karthi is arguably one of the biggest and most popular names in the Tamil film industry today. The star enjoys a strong fan following thanks to his good looks, dashing personality and warm nature. Over the years, she starred in some successful films and this has gone a long way in establishing him as an integral part of the industry. Now, here is some good news for his fans. His latest film Kadaikutty Singam, which hit the screens on July 13, 2018, is showing no signs of slowing down at the Chennai box office. Here's a detailed look at its BO performance.
The 10-day Gross Is Impressive!
According to a noted trade analyst, Kadaikutty Singam has collected nearly Rs 3.54 Crore at the Chennai box office in 10 days. The film is currently on pole position at the Chennai box office and has managed to outperform the new Bollywood release Dhadak.
Tamizh Padam 2 Fails To Spoil Karthi's Party
The 'spoof fest' Tamizh Padam 2 had hit the screens on July 12, 2018, and opened to a good response at the Chennai box office. The Shiva starrer also managed to create a buzz amongst the fans thanks to its funny presentation. As such, many in the industry had felt that it the had the potential to affect Kadaikutty Singam's performance. However, contrary to these expectations, both these films have done equally well at the Chennai box office.
The WOM Is Positive
The consensus is that Kadaikutty Singam is a reasonably well made film which features solid performances and a gripping plot. As such, the WOM is still pretty favourable. And, needless to say, this is likely to help it in the coming days.
The Way Ahead...
Kadaikutty Singam is likely to face a free run at the box office this week as there were no major releases on Friday(July 20,2018). As such, its week 2 gross is bound to be quite solid. The film might, however, slow down once Junga and Mohini hit the screens on July 27, 2018.