 »   »   »  Kadaikutty Singam Chennai Box Office Collections Day 5: Karthi's Film Continues To Rule!

Kadaikutty Singam Is On A Roll

According to a noted trade analyst, Kadaikutty Singam has managed to cross the 2-Crore-mark at the Chennai box office in merely five days. Its collections currently stand at 2.05 Crore. Needless to say, this is quite an achievement!

Kadaikutty Singam Might Establish Karthi As An 'A-lister'

Karthi's last release Theeran Adigaram Ondru had fared reasonably well at the box office and received rave reviews from all and sundry. Kadaikutty Singam's terrific performance indicates that it is set to emerge as the actor's second consecutive hit. And, needless to say, this is likely to go a long way in establishing Karthi as a bona fide 'A-lister'.

The WOM Is Favourables

The general feeling is that Kadaikutty Singam is a solid film which features some mature performances and a gripping screenplay. As such, the WOM is reasonably positive. And, this is likely to help the film in the days to come.

The Way Ahead...

There are no major releases this week and this means that Kadaikutty Singam is likely to have a free run at the box office. As such, it is expected to do well over the second weekend as well. Kadaikutty Singam might, however, slow down once Junga and Mohini hit the screens on July 27, 2018.

The Big Takeaway

Karthi has constantly been experimenting with his on-screen image and this seems to be paying off. Kadaikutty Singam's success is likely to encourage him to take up more challenging roles in the future.