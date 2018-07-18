 »   »   »  Kadaikutty Singam Chennai Box Office Collections Day 5: Karthi's Film Continues To Rule!

Related Articles
The dashing Karthi is arguably one of the most popular and talented stars in the Tamil film industry today. The actor enjoys a strong fan following thanks to his charming personality, humble nature and impressive range as an actor. Over the years, Kollywood's favourite 'Paiyaa' has starred in quite a few popular films and this has gone a long way in establishing him as a force to be reckoned with. At present, he is in the limelight because of his film Kadaikutty Singam. The Pandiraj directorial hit the theatres on Friday(July 13, 2018) and opened to a reasonably good response at the ticket window. It seems to have done well over the weekend and the weekdays. As such, the family-entertainer is set to become a big hit. Here's is a closer look at the latest box office figures.
Kadaikutty Singam Is On A Roll
According to a noted trade analyst, Kadaikutty Singam has managed to cross the 2-Crore-mark at the Chennai box office in merely five days. Its collections currently stand at 2.05 Crore. Needless to say, this is quite an achievement!
Kadaikutty Singam Might Establish Karthi As An 'A-lister'
Karthi's last release Theeran Adigaram Ondru had fared reasonably well at the box office and received rave reviews from all and sundry. Kadaikutty Singam's terrific performance indicates that it is set to emerge as the actor's second consecutive hit. And, needless to say, this is likely to go a long way in establishing Karthi as a bona fide 'A-lister'.
The WOM Is Favourables
The general feeling is that Kadaikutty Singam is a solid film which features some mature performances and a gripping screenplay. As such, the WOM is reasonably positive. And, this is likely to help the film in the days to come.
The Way Ahead...
There are no major releases this week and this means that Kadaikutty Singam is likely to have a free run at the box office. As such, it is expected to do well over the second weekend as well. Kadaikutty Singam might, however, slow down once Junga and Mohini hit the screens on July 27, 2018.
The Big Takeaway
Karthi has constantly been experimenting with his on-screen image and this seems to be paying off. Kadaikutty Singam's success is likely to encourage him to take up more challenging roles in the future.