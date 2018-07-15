 »   »   »  Kadaikutty Singam Chennai Box Office Report: Karthi’s Film Opens On A Good Note!

Related Articles
The charming Karthi is one of the most talented stars in Kollywood today. The young man enjoys a strong fan following thanks to his raw looks, sincere performances, humble nature and dashing personality. Over the years, he has starred in several popular films and this has established him as a bankable name. At present, Karthi is in the news because of his latest release Kadaikutty Singam. The rural-entertainer hit the screens on Friday(July 13, 2018) and it seems to be doing well at the Chennai box office.
A Solid Opening!
According to trade analyst LM Kaushik, Kadaikutty Singam has managed to collect Rs 95 Lakh at the Chennai box office in two days. Most industry trackers are of the opinion that this is a reasonably good start and indicates that the film has clicked with the fans.
Will Kadaikutty Singam Be Able To Beat Theeran Adigaram Ondru?
Theeran Adigaram Ondru had collected around Rs 1.79 Crore at the Chennai BO over the opening weekend. Early trends indicate that Kadaikutty Singam might outperform the Vinoth directorial and give Karthi's fans a reason to rejoice.
It Is Doing Well In The Smaller Cities!
As expected, Kadaikutty Singam is doing pretty well in the relatively smaller cities. According to a trade analyst, it's running to packed houses in Pollachi and a few other centres!
Tamizh Padam 2 Is NOT A Problem For Kadaikutty Singam
This week's other release Tamizh Padam 2 too is doing well at the ticket window. However, it has not been able affect Kadaikutty Singam's collections . And, the main reason for this is that both these films belong to different genres.
The WOM Is Positive
The general feeling is that Kadaikutty Singam is a pretty solid family-entertainer and features some solid performances. As such, the WOM is favourable and this is likely to help the film in the days to come.
The Road Ahead...
Kadaikutty Singam is set to have a good first week and this is likely to go a long way in propelling Karthi into the ‘big league'. There are no big releases next week and this means that Kadaikutty Singam is going to have a free run at the box office till Junga hits the screens on July 27, 2018.Enough said!