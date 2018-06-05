 »   »   »  Kadaikutty Singam Review: Karthi's Audacity Is Impressive!

Actor Karthi has a penchant for rural backdrop movies, and indeed his selection of village stories in the past had amassed laurels to his acting career. This time, he has joined hands with the National Award-winning director Pandiraj under his brother Suriya's production banner, '2D Entertainment'. The teaser was made public by the production house through their twitter handle and is receiving a glorious response from all over.

The teaser has a run time of 1 minute 8 seconds and predominantly focuses on farmers and family sentiment. There were also moments that promise some solid action blocks in the movie. Karthi is also seen addressing a forum at an auditorium where he says that farmers are much the same as god and exhorts the gathering to feel proud if they were farmers.

The teaser further displays Karthi's attachment to his family and his concern to keep relatives together at any cost. The movie is evidently an out-and-out family entertainer and Karthi took the same to twitter while sharing the teaser. Also, the director of this movie, Pandiraj is widely known for his lucid and connecting storylines with befitting execution.

This film marks Suriya's inaugural association with his brother Karthi. The film is simultaneously releasing in Telugu with the title Chinna Babu. Music is scored by D Imman and cinematography is by Velraj.

The director uncovered that Sathyaraj will be essaying the role of Karthi's father and Sayyesha was brought in to play the key female lead in this movie. The cast further includes Meyaadha Maan repute Priya Bhavani Shankar, Soori, Bhanupriya, and Ponvannan

The satellite and digital rights of the movie have been sealed already and the post-production works are in progress right now. The makers are keen to lock a date this summer for release, after obtaining the certificate from the Censor Board.

Another interesting word from Karthi during the recently concluded 10th Annual Vijay Awards is that he slightly hinted at the possibility of Suriya making a cameo appearance in the film. When asked about it by the host, Karthi intrigued everyone with his short reply - 'Can't disclose everything right now, wait and watch'. Hence we can expect another great surprise from the makers in the days to come.

With the recent growing trend of making stylish city-based subjects on one side, the director has taken the most quintessential subject at hand and executed it with family-centered elements. This is the first victory for Pandiraj as a director in this movie and the makers believed that people will support good movies, no matter where it is centered on.

The manner in which people have responded to the teaser, has proved that the makers were right all along and let's hope that the movie delivers a well-built entertainment when released.