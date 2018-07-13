English
Kadaikutty Singam Twitter Review: Has Karthi’s Film Managed to Impress the Fans?

Written By:
    The much-loved Karthi is arguably one of the most talented and successful stars in the Tamil film industry today. The soft-spoken actor enjoys a strong fan following thanks to his good looks, warm nature and impressive range as a performer. Over the years, he has been a part of several critically-acclaimed films and this has helped him find a firm footing in the industry. At present, he is the limelight because of his film Kadaikutty Singam which hit the screens today(July 13, 2018). 

    Directed by ace film-maker Pandiraj, the film is a rural-entertainer and revolves around a family of farmers. Recently, Karthi had said that Kadaikutty Singam will show the farming community in a new light.

    Kadaikutty Singam

    "It's true that farmers are projected by news media as a subject to loss and suicide. But there is other side of it, where farming has been carried forth across generations. This film is about such a family, where agriculture has been a business and the protagonist from current generation tries to implement new techniques like organic farming," he had said.

    Besides Karthi, Kadaikutty Singam also features Sayyeshaa and Sathyaraj in the lead. The the first lot of shows are already underway and the fans seem to be quite excited about this one. Here are some of the top reactions to the film.

    On a related note, Karthi was last seen in the 2017 release Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru which did well at the BO and received rave reviews. If Kadaikutty Singam too does well at the ticket window, it will go a long way in establishing Karthi as a bona fide star. As such, this is a crucial release for him. Let us hope that the initial buzz helps it rake in the moolah.

    So, will you be watching Kadaikutty Singam over the weekend? Tell us in the space below. 

