 »   »   »  These Personal Photos Of Kajal Aggarwal Prove That She Is A Loving Sister And One Caring Aunt

The lovely Kajal Aggarwal, who is one of most bankable actresses in South cinema, recently took to Insta and shared some awesome personal photos with her followers. In them, she can be seen chilling with her sister Nisha Aggarwal and her nephew. As expected, the ladies look pretty and seem to be enjoying each other's company to the fullest. The little one too is absolutely adorable. The Temper star truly is one loving sister and a cool aunt.

In case you did not know, Kajal is quite close to her sister. She had attended Nisha's baby shower and posed for an adorable photo with her. Moreover, once Kajal had even said that she would like to work with her sister in a film at some point in her career. However, that wish still remains unfulfilled.



Interestingly, Kajal is going through a good phase on the professional front. She was last seen in MLA which hit the screens on March 23, 2018, and fared well at the box office. A commercial drama, it was directed by newcomer Upendra Madhav and also featured Kalyan Ram and Kick 2 villain Ravi Kishan in the lead. While talking about the film, she had told a leading website that she loves being part of commercial cinema as a large section of the audience still loves such movies.



"I don't want to completely cut off myself from commercial cinema space. As an actor, you have to be versatile and there's still a big segment of people who enjoy commercial cinema," she had added.



Kajal will next be seen in Paris Paris which is a remake of the Hindi hit Queen and has been directed by actor and film-maker, Ramesh Aravind. Last year, while talking about it, she had said playing a naive character was going to be a challenge for her.



"It's going to be a big challenge for me to be that naive because my upbringing has been quite different. I've had a lot of exposure to the world, thanks to my family. And my friends, extended family have always been very supportive," she had added.



