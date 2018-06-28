 »   »   »  Kamal Haasan Has Never Given Shruti And Akshara Career Advice, Here's Why

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan is one of the most popular stars in the Tamil film industry. Over the years, the 'Ulaga Nayagan' has starred in several revolutionary films and this gone a long way in establishing him as an artiste par excellence. At present, he is in the limelight because of his political ambitions. The star's party has been recognised by the Election Commission and the stage is set for him to add a new dimension to his career. While his fans are excited about his political ambitions, his daughters are not too comfortable about the whole situation. During a recent chat with the Times Of India, Kamal revealed that Shruti and Akshara are 'sceptical' about his political future.

"I ask them not to worry. But that kind of scepticism, fear and concern for me is there among all the youth," added the actor.

Kamal went on to speak about his rapport with his daughters and said that said that he has never believed in giving them professional advice.

"I never offer career advice. I never did. When things go wrong and if they ask for help, I do. I never appreciated career advice when it came my way. I was 18 when I needed all of it. But I didn't take it from anyone. I made my own decisions. My parents did the same thing that I am doing for my kids today. They assisted, helped and criticised only when asked," added the Hey Ram actor.

Well, these are some strong words and prove that Kamal is one cool father.

On a related note, he is currently hosting Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2. The show has become a rage and is ruling the small screen. Kamal is also gearing up for the release of Vishwaroopam 2 which hits the screens in August, 2018. It is a spy-thriller and also has Andrea Jeremiah in the lead. The supporting cast features names such as Pooja Kumar and Rahul Bose.

So, are you looking forward to Vishwaroopam 2? Will Kamal find success in politics? Comments, please!