 »   »   »  Kamal Haasan Opens Up About Vishwaroopam 2

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan is a busy man, balancing both the politics and cinema in a methodical manner. Albeit the political career is yet to see the scrupulous trails, his moral uprightness and futuristic vision seem to be the ones that Tamil Nadu ecosystem so solemnly requires.

Being capable of multitasking, his commitment to the film industry is always admirable. His movie Vishwaroopam, which had a fragmented release in 2013 owing to the heavy controversies, garnered critical acclaims from all over. The movie had a cliffhanger ending and ever since then, the craze for part 2 never subsided.

The first look of the sequel was unveiled on May 2, 2017, and the official trailer was released for the public on June 11, 2018, in all the three languages in which the movie is going to be released, namely Tamil, Hindi and Telugu. Kamal Haasan has once again taken the role of director for this sequel and will be reprising his character as the RAW Agent Major Wisam Ahmad Kashmiri. The Tamil trailer was made public by his actor-musician daughter Shruti Haasan and has crossed over 3 Million views in just one day. Aamir Khan and Jr NTR launched the Hindi and Telugu trailers, respectively.

Actor-director Kamal Haasan spoke during the trailer launch and expressed his thoughts and views about the film and its team as follows. "Raaj Kamal Films International has always been upright and delivers films for the audience in a righteous way. This principle applies to Vishwaroopam 2 as well."

"The reason for the film's delay cannot be fixated on the production department or any other person on the team. You (the people) know very well, the reason behind the first part's delay and unfortunately, we encountered similar issues this time also. This sequel has done justice to the first part and can be considered not only as a sequel, but also a prequel to the first part."

"The film will allow you to connect to it in a deeper way and I take this moment to congratulate the composer Ghibran for his soulful music and pulsating BGM throughout the movie. Vishwaroopam 2 will be released worldwide in thousands of screens and I feel happy to say that the opening for this film (with respect to the number of prints) will be at par with the Hollywood standards."

The star cast of this film includes Shekhar Kapoor, Waheeda Rehman, Rahul Bose, Pooja Kumar, Anant Mahadevan, Nasser, Andrea Jeremiah and Jaideep Ahlawat. The film is scheduled to release on August 10, 2018.