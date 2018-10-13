 »   »   »  Kamal Haasan’s Comments About #MeToo And The Vairamuthu Issue Make Complete Sense

A few days ago, the popular singer Chinmayi graed plenty of attention when she claimed that lyricist Vairamuthu had once harassed one of her friends. She also shared some message her friend had sent her about the poet's behaviour. Post this, she revealed that Vairamuthu had harassed her as well and even threatened to end her career. As expected these revelations, ruffled a few feathers and proved that the Tamil industry is no stranger to harassment in the workplace.

During a recent interaction with the media, actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan spoke about the controversy and said that only the accused should speak about the incident. He added that the #MeToo movement is quite praiseworthy and should happen in an 'honest way'.

"The accused should step out and speak regarding the issue. Others who are not associated with it shouldn't really comment on this whole controversy. I welcome the #MeToo movement if it happens in an honest manner. I see it as a welcoming change," he added.

The Vishwroopam 2 star also said that that no one should misuse the #MeToo campaign and try to settle personal scores.

"The movement should stay genuine. People should be aware of the problems faced by women in society," he added.

Kamal's remarks on the #MeToo movement make perfect sense and they indicate that he is a balanced person.

In case you did not know, as part of the #MeToo campaign, women are naming and shaming sexual predators,. So far, besides Vairamuthu, the likes of Radha Ravi and Mukesh have felt the wrath of the movement.

