 »   »   »  Kamal Speaks Against Caste, Gets Trolled Because Of Shruti's 'Iyengar' Remark

Kamal Speaks Against And Religion

During a Twitter chat with the fans, Kamal said that he had refused to fill the religion and caste columns while filling the admission forms of his daughters. He added that others too must do the same and help the nation evolve.

"I refused to fill in the caste&religion column in both my daughters' school admission certificate.That's the only way,it will pass on to the next generation.Every individual shld start contributing fr progress.Kerala started implementing the same.Those who do shld be celebrated,"- (sic) he tweeted.

Blast From The Past

While most people praised Kamal's bold remarks, one Twitter user decided to troll the veteran and criticise his remarks. The individual uploaded an old interview in which Shruti Haasan can be seen calling herself a 'proud Iyengar'. While posting the clip, the user said that Kamal's attempts at demolishing caste had failed and asked him to address the situation at home before talking about reforming society.

Kamal Is Controversy's Favourite Child

Interestingly, this is not the first time that Kamal has found himself in the midst of a controversy. Recently, a fringe group filed a complaint against his reality show Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 and claimed that it is 'against Tamil culture'. Similarly, last year, he had ruffled a few feathers when he revealed the name of an actress who was assaulted in Kerala. He had also grabbed eyeballs because of his hard-hitting views on some burning political issues.

On The Work Front...

This is a rather busy time for Kamal. He is currently busy hosting Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 which has already become a rage amongst the fans. The star is also gearing up for the release of Vishwaroopam 2, which is a spy-thriller, and is slated to hit the theatres on August 10, 2018. He also has Indian 2 and Sabash Naidu in his kitty.