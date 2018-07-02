 »   »   »  Kamal Speaks Against Caste, Gets Trolled Because Of Shruti's 'Iyengar' Remark

Related Articles
- Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 Weekend Recap: Mamathi Chari Gets Evicted; Kamal Lashes Out At Thadi Balaji
- Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2: Shruti To Join Kamal Haasan On The Show
- Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2: Kamal Haasan’s Show Runs Into Trouble With The Fringe
- Kamal Haasan Has Never Given Shruti And Akshara Career Advice, Here's Why
- Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2: Controversial Moments From The First Week That Left Us Shocked
- Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2: Why The Kamal Haasan's Show Reigned Supreme On Week 1!
- Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2: Nithya And Thadi Balaji's Relationship Is Murkier Than You Think
- When Vani Ganapathy Lashed Out At Kamal Haasan For Talking About Their Divorce And Alimony
- Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2: Interesting Facts About Janani You Didn’t Know
- Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2: Why Yashika Anand Might Become The Sweetheart Of The Viewers!
- Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2: Meet The Contestants Of Kamal Haasan's Show
- Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2: Stars Who Are Rumoured To Be Part Of Kamal Haasan's Show
The legendary Kamal Haasan is one of the biggest and most decorated names in the Tamil film industry today. A seasoned performer, the actor-director enjoys a strong fan following thanks to his impressive range as a performer and passion for cinema.
Over the years, he has starred in several hard-hitting films and this has gone a long way in establishing him as an artiste par excellence. Kamal has also won the love of the fans because he is one bold and outspoken person. Now, the Hey Ram actor is in the news for a shocking reason.
Kamal Speaks Against And Religion
During a Twitter chat with the fans, Kamal said that he had refused to fill the religion and caste columns while filling the admission forms of his daughters. He added that others too must do the same and help the nation evolve.
"I refused to fill in the caste&religion column in both my daughters' school admission certificate.That's the only way,it will pass on to the next generation.Every individual shld start contributing fr progress.Kerala started implementing the same.Those who do shld be celebrated,"- (sic) he tweeted.
Blast From The Past
While most people praised Kamal's bold remarks, one Twitter user decided to troll the veteran and criticise his remarks. The individual uploaded an old interview in which Shruti Haasan can be seen calling herself a 'proud Iyengar'. While posting the clip, the user said that Kamal's attempts at demolishing caste had failed and asked him to address the situation at home before talking about reforming society.
Kamal Is Controversy's Favourite Child
Interestingly, this is not the first time that Kamal has found himself in the midst of a controversy. Recently, a fringe group filed a complaint against his reality show Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 and claimed that it is 'against Tamil culture'. Similarly, last year, he had ruffled a few feathers when he revealed the name of an actress who was assaulted in Kerala. He had also grabbed eyeballs because of his hard-hitting views on some burning political issues.
On The Work Front...
This is a rather busy time for Kamal. He is currently busy hosting Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 which has already become a rage amongst the fans. The star is also gearing up for the release of Vishwaroopam 2, which is a spy-thriller, and is slated to hit the theatres on August 10, 2018. He also has Indian 2 and Sabash Naidu in his kitty.
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.