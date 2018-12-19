English
 Kanaa First Review Out! Aishwarya Rajesh-Sivakarthikeyan Deliver A Big Winner

Kanaa First Review Out! Aishwarya Rajesh-Sivakarthikeyan Deliver A Big Winner

By
    The young and charming Sivakarthikeyan is arguably, one of the most popular young actors in Kollywood today. In just a few short years, the star has found firm footing in the industry thanks to his charismatic personality, dashing looks, warm nature and range as a performer. He has also starred in quite a few well received films and this has established him as a force to be reckoned with.

    At present, he is gearing up for the release of his maiden production venture Kanaa. The film is set to release on December 21, 2018 and it has created a good amount of buzz amongst the fans. Now, the Kanaa first review is out.

    First Review Out

    The noted film journalist LM Kaushik fecently watched Kanaa and he seems to have liked it a lot. While praising the Aishwarya Rajesh starrer , he said that it is ‘techinicaly solid' and added that the young lady has delivered a solid performance in Kanaa. He added that it can even be said that she has lived her role.

    His Exact Words

    "#Kanaa - My rating 3.5/5. Well made and good intentioned sports - social drama. @aishu_dil has lived her role🌟👌👏.. @Arunrajakamaraj makes a confident directorial debut, @Siva_Kartikeyan presents a neat product with his team, #Sathyaraj rocks yet again. Technically strong. HIT!"

    ‘Would Have Been A Sure Shot Hit’

    He went on to add that the film would have been a superhit had it come on a normal weekend and not clashed with Maari 2 and Seethaakathi.

    "Had it come in a normal weekend as either a solo release or with 1 or max 2 comparable films, we cudve called it a sureshot Hit already. But this coming weekend is unfortunately the most crowded one ever. All films wont reach their potential collections. Let's wait! (sic)" he added.

    Sivakarthikeyan’s Chak De Moment

    He also made it clear that Sivakarthikeyan has a solid role in Kanaa and has done full justice to it. He even compared the character to the one essayed by Shah Rukh Khan in the Bollywood hit Chake De!

    "#Kanaa - Lots of screen time for @Siva_Kartikeyan in the 2nd half. Gethu screen presence, physique and styling. #ChakDe #SRK kinda zone," he added.

    To Conclude...

    Kanaa seems to have impressed the critics big time and won the first big battle. It will be worth watching whether this healthy pre-release buzz results in it taking a good opening at the box office or not.

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 19, 2018, 10:50 [IST]
