 »   »   »  Kanaa Full Movie Leaked Online By Tamilrockers For Free Download

The Stylish Sivakarthikeyan is beyond, one of the most sought-after young actors in Kollywood today. In just a few short years, the self-made superstar has found a foothold in the industry thanks to his charming personality, 'desi' looks and humble nature. He has also starred in quite a few well received films and this has helped him prove his mettle . At present, he is in the limelight because of his latest release and maiden production venture Kanaa.
The sports-drama hit the screens on December 21, 2018 and it seems to have clicked with the target audience. Now, here is some bad news for the 'SK Army'.
Kanaa Leaked By Tamilrockers
In an unfortunate development, Kanaa has been leaked online b y Tamilrockers and the full movie is available for ‘free download'. The leak is unacceptable and it might create a buzz in the industry.
Will This Affect The BO?
Being the first production venture of Sivakarthikeyan's career, Kanaa is a crucial release for him. If it does well, it's going to open new avenues for the Seema Raja actor. Kanaa has been shot against a decent budget and it needs to have a good run at the box office in order to emerge as a hit. As the full movie has been leaked online, the box office collections are bound to be affected.
The Background
Piracy is one of the biggest problems that the Tami film industry is facing right now. Kaala, Sarkar and 2.0 are just some of the big Kollywood releases that fell prey to piracy within hours of releasing in the theatres. Tamilrockers is also responsible for leaking non-Tamil films such as Odiyan, Aquaman and KGF.
To Conclude..
Quite a few stars from the film fraternity have every now and then condemned piracy and asked the fans to stay away from it.. While their efforts have had some impact, the issue still persists. Let us hope that those in authority come up with some solid plans to combat piracy and nab those behind it. Piracy is a cruel act and there is zero tolerance for it.