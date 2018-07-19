 »   »   »  Karthi Lashes Out At Sri Reddy, Says She Should Have Gone To The Cops With Proof

Related Articles
Some time ago, actress Sri Reddy became the talk of the town when she stripped in public and made a host of shocking claims about the Telugu film industry. During her 'protest', the actress said that several Tollywood producers exploit 'local girls' and ultimately show them the door. She also said that most producers cast actresses from Mumbai in their films and tend to ignore the local talent. Thereafter, Sri Reddy levelled a host of shocking allegations against the likes of Nani and Kona Venkat and this left the fans in a state of shock.
At present, she is in the limelight because of the 'Tamil Leaks' issue. Now, Karthi has commented on the ongoing controversy and lashed out at Sri Reddy.
'She Should Have Gone To The Police'
While commenting on the 'Tamil Leaks' controversy, Karthi said that Sri Reddy should have gone to the police with proper evidence and refrained from levelling 'baseless allegations' against all and sundry. He also indicated that the Nadigar Sangam is likely to issue a statement on the matter in the near future.
He Said
"If Sri Reddy has proof, she should have gone to the police by now. Instead of doing that, she is accusing everyone. So, I don't think it is okay for me to comment on the controversy right now. Nadigar Sangam will release an official statement regarding this. It is a baseless issue, and I, as an individual, cannot comment on it as there is no proof for the allegations made so far."
The Background
A couple of days ago, Sri Reddy had said that actor Vishal was threatening her for speaking against the casting couch. She had also said that directors AR Murugadoss and Sundar C had once 'misbehaved' with her. Karthi's statement suggests that the Nadigar Sangam is unhappy with these allegations and might soon take some action against her.
Will Sri Reddy Pay A Price For Her Actions?
Interestingly, Sundar C has already filed a defamation case against Sri Reddy. Similarly, Nani too had initiated legal against her shortly after she accused the 'Natural Star' of exploiting her. It is quite clear that those accused by her have had enough and are now sick of her claims. This indicates that she'll ultimately have to either provide concrete evidence or face the music. Enough said!