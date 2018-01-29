 »   »   » Kee Audio Launch Controversy

Controversy From A Popular Producer

Producer PL Thenappan, who has produced movies with Superstar Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, shared that he had to undergo a silent suffering from actor Simbu (STR) during the time of Vallavan. He stated that his entire experience during the canning of the said movie was horrendous and had to restore his professional life back to normalcy.



He also reprimanded the head of Nadigar Sangam, Vishal, for not initiating any action against the controversial actor despite a complaint being lodged by producer Micheal Rayappan of AAA fame.



Another senior personnel from the industry was seen furious on the controversial topic and was seen fuming over Thenappan. Naturally, the senior personnel was taking STR's side and the comments from Thenappan apparently didn't go well with the former.







Actor Vishal’s Response

Maintaining a low-key profile, Vishal requested people to address him as an actor and not as a leader or head of an entity. He assured that the complaint is still on and the action would be taken on the concerned based on the methodical procedure.



In order to provide an amicable and inviting relationship within the industry, Vishal announced that his upcoming flick which was scheduled to release on February 9, (same day which facilitates Kee's release), would be postponed to a different date just to avoid competition and split in box office collections.



He also assured Micheal Rayappan, the agonised producer of a satisfactory outcome and also confirmed that he would act under his banner without a single penny as advance.







Vijay Sethupathi's Reaction

Just after Thenappan's speech, Vijay Sethupathi was seen walking out of the stage as he was miffed with the controversy. During his speech, Makkal Selvan opened up that he felt he was in the midst of film chamber and not at an audio launch event.



The versatile actor made it clear that the internal chamber issue is required to be sorted out within the team and should never be taken out in the public. VJS requested the concerned stakeholders to resolve the issue within themselves without blowing it out of proportion.







Jiiva’s Comments

Leading actor of the movie, Jiiva broke the ice and commented on the sensitive issue on a lighter note. He thanked Thenappan for igniting the spark as he felt that the movie and the audio launch event would reach wider set of audience as any publicity is good publicity.

