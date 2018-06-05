 »   »   »  Keerthy Suresh To Play A Cameo In Sivakarthikeyan's Seema Raja?

After the Telugu-Tamil biographical period film, Mahanati, opened to rave reviews across South India, its star Keerthy Suresh had developed into a top line actress with movie offers lined up down the road. The actress has now been roped in to play a short yet momentous cameo role in Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming comedy-drama Seema Raja, which is being directed by the Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam fame Ponram.

The film will feature Samantha as the lead heroine and she began learning Silambam, a weapon-based Indian martial art in late 2016 for this movie. Keerthy Suresh had worked with Samantha recently in Mahanati and this will mark the third time where she will be seen sharing screen space with Sivakarthikeyan after Rajini Murugan and Remo.

Napoleon is said to be playing the role of Sivakarthikeyan's father, while Simran was signed in to portray a gloomy character along with Lal. Soori, Yogi Babu, Manobala, and Sathish will be seen as supporting characters in the movie. While rumours stated that the movie consists of semi-period segments and Keerthy will be seen in that portion, nothing of that sort is confirmed by the makers till now.

The Mahanati star took this to Twitter on June 2, 2018, saying, "My pleasure to be a part of #SeemaRaja and happy to work with you again @RDRajaofficial sir !@24AMSTUDIOS." The production house, 24 AM Studios welcomed her by a tweet and made the news formal.

Keerthy is busy alongside with her upcoming Tamil movies Thalapathy 62, Sandakozhi 2 and Saamy Square, where each movie stands in a different stage with respect to the degree of completion. Although she has given many hits in the past, her recent blockbuster Mahanati has made her one of the most sought-after actresses in the South Indian film industry.

Reports say that Sivakarthikeyan flaunts a special look for his portions with Keerthy in the film and the director has opened that the decision to bring in Keerthi was unplanned yet glad it happened.

The film's title was initially announced to the public in February 2018 through a motion poster and expectations are riding high since then because of the collaboration of Ponram and Sivakarthikeyan for the third time following their successful ventures Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam (2013) and Rajini Murugan (2016). Music is composed by D Imman and the movie is marked for a September release.