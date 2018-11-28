English
Keerthy Suresh Reveals Why She Refused To Do The Jayalalithaa Biopic

By
    Some time ago, it was reported that the young actress Keerthy Suresh would be seen playin the titular role in the Jayalalithaa biopic. And, as expected, these rumours created a buzz in the in the industry, However, the Bairavaa beauty soon issued a statement and made it clear that she was not a part of the film. Now, Keerthy has issued an official statement regatding her decision to away from the Jayalalithaa biopic.

    While speaking at an event, she said that working in the Mahanati AKA The Savitri biopic was an extremely 'draining' experience for her and added that this prevented her from taking up the film on Jayalalithaa.

    "I was drained out by the heaviness of the script in Mahanati. Not that I could not have justified my presence but felt another actress who had not done such a heavy one could be better suited," she added.

    This is quite an honest answer and it is bound to make the fans respect Keerthy even more.

    On a related note, Keerthy was last seen in the Diwali release Sarkar. The film was a political-thriller and saw her act opposite Vijay, Sarkar opened to a terrific response at the box office and received rave reviews. The buzz is that she might bag SS Rajamouli's film with Ram Charan and Jr NTR. However, nothing has been confirmed yet.

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 28, 2018, 21:58 [IST]
