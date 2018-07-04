 »   »   »  Kochadaiiyaan Controversy: Supreme Court Pulls Up Latha Rajinikanth For Non-payment Of Dues

In a rather shocking development, the Supreme Court recently pulled up Tamil star Rajinikanth's wife Latha for failing to pay the Rs 6.20 Crore she owes a noted advertising company. While rebuking the former playback singer, the Supreme Court also asked her to either clear her dues or face trial. The SC has given her nearly a week to make it clear whether she plans to clear the dues. The advertising firm was associated with the highly ambitious 2014 release Kochadaiiyaan and had given nearly Rs 10 Crore to Latha's company.

The lady's company was supposed to refund the amount and pay an additional Rs 1.2 Crore as 'guaranteed profit'.

Latha's troubles started when a trial court asked the Police to look into the matter. In 2016, the Karnataka High Court quashed the order. Following this, the advertising company approached the Supreme Court. Earlier this year, the 'apex court' made it clear that she would have to clear the dues.

In case you did not know, Kochadaiiyaan was directed by Soundarya Rajinikanth and marked her directorial debut. Shot using motion capture technology, it featured Rajinikanth and Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone in the lead. The supporting cast featured names such as Jackie Shroff, Nassar and R Sarathkumar. Released on May 23, 2014, it opened to a good response at the box office but ultimately failed to live up to the expectations. Its distributors suffered losses and this proved to be an embarrassment for 'Thalaiva'.

Interestingly, this controversy involving Latha comes at a time when the Superstar is busy with his political commitments. On the film front, he currently has 2.0 and a film with Karthik Subbaraj in his kitty. 2.0 is a Shankar directorial and will see Rajini reprise his Chitti character from the 2010 hit Enthiran. Recently, it was reported that the makers of 2.0 are in a fix because of the unsatisfactory performance of Kaala. As such, it is not very clear when the sci-fi thriller will ultimately hit the screens.