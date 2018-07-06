English
Kolamaavu Kokila Trailer : Nayanthara Is Back With A Dark Comedy

Written By:
    The lovely Nayanthara is arguably one of the most talented actresses of her generation. Fondly referred to as 'Thalaivi', this powerhouse performer enjoys a strong fan following thanks to her solid performances, good looks and soft-spoken nature. Over the years, Nayanthara has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry and this has gone a long way in establishing as South cinema's most popular 'Lady Superstar'. Now, Nayanthara is in the limelight for an awesome reason. As it so happens, the trailer of her Kolamaavu Kokila has been released and it is quite good.

    Nayan In A New Avatar

    Judging by the trailer, Nayanthara will be playing the role of a smuggler in this edgy dark comedy-drama. The film, will apparently, revolve around how a girl from a humble background ends up becoming a badass drug smuggler. All in all, one can expect this to be a Nayanthara show all the way!

    Breaking Bad 2.0?

    While director Nelson has already made it clear, that Kolamaavu Kokila is not a remake/adaptation of the hit TV series Breaking Bad, the fact remains that the trailer does vaguely remind one of the critically acclaimed show. Just like the Bryan Cranston starrer, Kolamaavu Kokila will revolve around how an underdog gets drawn into the drug trade. Similarly, just like Breaking Bad, the film will feature some gruesome violence.

    Another Aramm For Nayanthara?

    Last year, Nayanthara delivered a solid performance in Aramm and left her fans asking for more. The film revolved around the issue of water scarcity and featured her in the role of a collector. Its success proved that Nayan is a brand in her own right. If Kolamaavu Kokila too does well at the box office then it will go a long way in establishing her as the 'one woman army'. And, this might encourage her to experiment with her roles even more.

    A Busy Time For Nayanthara

    Interestingly, Nayanthara currently has several big films in her kitty. Some of the most prominent ones are Imaikkaa Nodigal, Aramm 2 and the much-hyped Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. She will also be seen in the Mollywood film Love Action Drama.

