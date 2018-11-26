 »   »   »  Legendary Film-maker K Balachandar's Wife Rajam Balachander Is No More!

Rajam Balachander, the wife of legendary film-maker K Balachander, is no more. According to the reports, she breathed her last early morning today (November 26, 2018) in Chennai. Rajam Balachander was 82-years-old. Rajam is survived by sons Kailasam and Prasanna and daughter Pushpa Kandasamy.

Rajam Balachander has produced some of the highly appreciated as well as commercially successful movies of the Tamil industry under the banner Kavithalaya productions. Tamil movies like Roja, Agni Sakshi, Achamillai Achamillai etc., were produced under this popular banner. The banner has also introduced some of the finest talents of the industry. Kavithalaya Productions was found by her husband K Balachander, who has directed over 150 movies.

According to the reports tha have come in, the final rites of Rajam Balachander will be held at 3 PM today (November 26, 2018). The prominent celebrities of the Tamil film industry are expected to attend the funeral event of Rajam Balachander. K Balachander had passed away in the year 2014 at the age of 84.