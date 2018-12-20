English
Maari 2 Advance Bookings: Dhanush’s Film Defeats All 6 Releases At Chennai Box Office

    As far as the fans of Tamil cinema are concerned, Dhanush is a name that well and truly needs no introduction at all. The National award winner is held in high regard thanks to his versatility as a performer and gripping screen presence. Over the years, 'D' has starred in quite a few well-received films and this has established him as a force to be reckoned with. At present, he is awaiting the release of Maari 2 which hits the screens tomorrow (December 21, 2018).

    Now, here is some terrific news for all you Dhanush fans out there.

    Maari 2 Beats The Competition

    According to a noted industry tracker, Maari 2 has a clear edge over the the other Tamil releases when it comes to advance bookings at the Chennai box office. Interestingly, it is facing some competition from the Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's Zero.

    The King Of Mayajaal

    It has also managed to grab the lion's share of shows in Mayajaal Chennai. Maari 2 will get 11 shows whereas Adanga Maru and Kanaa will have 7 and 4 shows respectively. Interestingly, the November release 2.0 still has more shows than the Aishwarya Rajesh starrer.

    The Sequel Factor

    Maari 2 is a sequel to the 2015 hit Maari and this seems to have worked in its favour. Moreover, ‘D' is going through a good phase on the work front and was last seen in the well-received Vada Chennai. His good form too has worked wonders for the film.

    The WOM Holds The Key

    Unlike Seethakaathi and Kanaa, Maari 2 is an out and out commercial entertainer. It features massy dialogues and some catchy tunes. This clearly indicates that it will be the top pick of the masses. The genre alone should help it take a good opening. Everything else will depend on the WOM.

    To Conclude...

    Dhanush currently has several big fims in his kitty. They are Gautham Menon's ENPT, VIP 3 and Vada Chennai 2. The box office performance of Maari 2 will decide their fate. It will as decide whether Maari 3 happens or not.

