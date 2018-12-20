 »   »   »  Maari 2 Advance Bookings: Dhanush’s Film Defeats All 6 Releases At Chennai Box Office

Maari 2 Beats The Competition

According to a noted industry tracker, Maari 2 has a clear edge over the the other Tamil releases when it comes to advance bookings at the Chennai box office. Interestingly, it is facing some competition from the Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's Zero.

The King Of Mayajaal

It has also managed to grab the lion's share of shows in Mayajaal Chennai. Maari 2 will get 11 shows whereas Adanga Maru and Kanaa will have 7 and 4 shows respectively. Interestingly, the November release 2.0 still has more shows than the Aishwarya Rajesh starrer.

The Sequel Factor

Maari 2 is a sequel to the 2015 hit Maari and this seems to have worked in its favour. Moreover, ‘D' is going through a good phase on the work front and was last seen in the well-received Vada Chennai. His good form too has worked wonders for the film.

The WOM Holds The Key

Unlike Seethakaathi and Kanaa, Maari 2 is an out and out commercial entertainer. It features massy dialogues and some catchy tunes. This clearly indicates that it will be the top pick of the masses. The genre alone should help it take a good opening. Everything else will depend on the WOM.

To Conclude...

Dhanush currently has several big fims in his kitty. They are Gautham Menon's ENPT, VIP 3 and Vada Chennai 2. The box office performance of Maari 2 will decide their fate. It will as decide whether Maari 3 happens or not.